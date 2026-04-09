Major NJ MVC location closes: What to do if your inspection ticket is about to expire
🚗 Newark MVC inspection station will permanently, impacting drivers who must seek alternate locations.
⏳ Expired inspection stickers from April–July will be extended up to three months to ease the transition.
📍 Drivers can visit nearby state sites or 1,100+ private inspection facilities across New Jersey.
TRENTON — Some Essex County residents will need to find another State Motor Vehicle Commission site to get their cars inspected.
Newark MVC inspection station closure impacts Essex County drivers
The Newark Inspection Station, located at 228 Frelinghuysen Avenue, will permanently close on Saturday, April 11, as construction of a new, expanded, and modernized agency gets underway, the NJ Motor Vehicle Commission announced.
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NJMVC inspection sticker extension offers relief to motorists
But don’t worry. Inspection stickers that expire between April and July will be extended for three months to allow affected motorists more time to get their vehicles inspected at either a state or private inspection facility.
The inspection sticker extensions are as follows:
- April stickers are extended to July
- May stickers are extended to August
- June stickers are extended to September
- July stickers are extended to October
Where to get your car inspected after Newark station closes
With the Newark closure, there are four alternative state inspection stations that customers can take their vehicle to, if they choose, the NJMVC suggested.
- Secaucus – County Ave. and Secaucus Rd., Secaucus
- Rahway – 1140 Woodbridge Rd., Rahway
- Wayne – 481 Route 46 West, Wayne
- Paramus – 20 W. Century Rd., Paramus
More state inspection station locations can be found on the NJMVC website.
Private vehicle inspection options available across New Jersey
Vehicle inspections may also be conducted at the more than 1,100 private inspection facilities across the state.
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