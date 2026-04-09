🚗 Newark MVC inspection station will permanently, impacting drivers who must seek alternate locations.

⏳ Expired inspection stickers from April–July will be extended up to three months to ease the transition.

📍 Drivers can visit nearby state sites or 1,100+ private inspection facilities across New Jersey.

TRENTON — Some Essex County residents will need to find another State Motor Vehicle Commission site to get their cars inspected.

Newark MVC inspection station closure impacts Essex County drivers

The Newark Inspection Station, located at 228 Frelinghuysen Avenue, will permanently close on Saturday, April 11, as construction of a new, expanded, and modernized agency gets underway, the NJ Motor Vehicle Commission announced.

NJMVC inspection sticker extension offers relief to motorists

But don’t worry. Inspection stickers that expire between April and July will be extended for three months to allow affected motorists more time to get their vehicles inspected at either a state or private inspection facility.

The inspection sticker extensions are as follows:

April stickers are extended to July

May stickers are extended to August

June stickers are extended to September

July stickers are extended to October

NJMVC in Wayne (Google Street View) NJMVC in Wayne (Google Street View) loading...

Where to get your car inspected after Newark station closes

With the Newark closure, there are four alternative state inspection stations that customers can take their vehicle to, if they choose, the NJMVC suggested.

Secaucus – County Ave. and Secaucus Rd., Secaucus

Rahway – 1140 Woodbridge Rd., Rahway

Wayne – 481 Route 46 West, Wayne

Paramus – 20 W. Century Rd., Paramus

More state inspection station locations can be found on the NJMVC website.

Private vehicle inspection options available across New Jersey

Vehicle inspections may also be conducted at the more than 1,100 private inspection facilities across the state.

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