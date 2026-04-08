🎣 New Jersey anglers get 19 extra fishing days, more locations, and fewer restrictions

🐟 Over 570,000 trout — including rainbow, broodstock, and returning brown trout — will be stocked statewide.

🌊 Expanded access, bigger fish, and simplified rules aim to boost the fishing experience across NJ waters.

Great news for anglers. New Jersey is extending its fishing season, which starts on Saturday.

NJ trout season 2026 brings longer fishing days and expanded access

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said anglers will get to enjoy 19 extra days of fishing, more than 30 additional ponds into which to drop their lines, more hours to fish, and simpler rules to follow when trout season opens at 8 a.m. on April 11.

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NJ trout season begins on Saturday, April 11 (NJDEP) NJ trout season begins on Saturday, April 11 (NJDEP) loading...

More than 570,000 trout stocked across New Jersey waters

This year’s spring season will be highlighted by the stocking of more than 180,000 rainbow trout and larger broodstock, as well as 20,000 brown trout provided by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the NJDEP wrote in a release.

“The changes being implemented for spring trout season will improve the overall fishing experience while supporting the Sherrill administration’s mission to deliver simplified and responsive services to the people of New Jersey,” NJDEP Acting Commissioner Ed Potosnak said.

By the end of the spring stocking season, more than 570,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in waterbodies across the state, with most trout averaging 10 ½ inches long and weighing about a half pound each, the NJDEP said.

Also, between 6,000 and 7,000 larger, mature trout, called broodstock, ranging in size from 14 to 26 inches, and weighing up to seven pounds, will be stocked this spring.

“NJDEP Fish and Wildlife also stocks higher numbers of broodstock in select trout-stocked ponds and small lakes through its Bonus Broodstock program. This year, nine trout-stocked lakes and ponds throughout the state will receive between 30 and 50 broodstock,” according to the release.

NJ trout fishing begins on Saturday, April 11 (Canva) NJ trout fishing begins on Saturday, April 11 (Canva) loading...

Brown trout return to NJ after decade-long absence

An exciting new addition to this year’s program is that multiple New Jersey waterways have been stocked with 20,000 brown trout since March 20. The state has not been able to stock brown trout for more than a decade due to the occurrence of a bacterial disease called “furunculosis” at New Jersey’s Pequest Trout Hatchery, according to the NJDEP.

The outbreak prompted enhanced biosecurity measures and modifications in the trout stocking program to protect the rainbow trout. But thanks to Pennsylvania, the brown trout that were provided to New Jersey are disease-free.

This year’s reintroduction of brown trout will hopefully be part of a broader plan to reincorporate this species of trout back into New Jersey’s stocking program.

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New fishing rules, limits, and year-round lake access in NJ

Anglers will also find changes to the fishing experience this spring that expand the season, lift fishing-hour restrictions, increase the number of trout-stocked waterways, and offer opportunities to hook bigger fish.

The pre-season trout stocking closures for lakes and ponds have been lifted, and stocked lakes and ponds will remain open year-round. That means 19 extra days of fishing on nearly 100 bodies of water across the state.

However, New Jersey’s 14 major trout streams will be stocked weekly and will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on stocking day to allow the trout to disperse and acclimate themselves to the water, the NJDEP said.

Also beginning this year, the NJDEP said trout raised for winter stocking will be stocked as part of the fall stocking program in October. As a bonus, an additional 4,000 trout and at least 10 new waterbodies will be added to this combined program.

Just a reminder to all anglers — from April 11 to May 31, the minimum legal size required for taking trout is nine inches, with a daily limit of six trout in most waters.

The new daily limit will be reduced to two trout a day starting June 1, and will continue through next winter.

Happy fishing!

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