Compiled with Isabella Rocha

Almost everything is red, white and blue in July in New Jersey, especially with America's 250th Anniversary celebrations in full swing.

While there are a plethora of July 4th festivals and events in the Garden State, the month is also packed with other kinds of events.

Check out these 10 unique and fun events happening in New Jersey in July.

Blueberries at Emery Farms in New Egypt, NJ (Jen Ursillo) Blueberries at Emery Farms in New Egypt, NJ (Jen Ursillo)

Sunday, July 5 and Saturdays, July 11, 18, 25

120 West Whites Bogs Road #34, Browns Mills

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free but donations are welcome

Tour the historic home where blueberries were first cultivated. Enjoy live music, vendors, blueberry picking, ice cream, jams, games, and so much more. Plus, there will be new themes each week.

AVNphotolab Marinated With BBQ Sauce Pork Spare Rib On Hot Grill

Friday, July 10 – Sunday, July 12

North Wildwood

Time: Friday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s a day of blues music and barbecue by the beach. How perfect is that? Enjoy awesome bands on the main stage including Mojo Gypsies, Tommy Conwell and The House Rockers, Jeff Fetterman Band, Big Bone Daddy, and more. If you’re in Wildwood, get on the jitney and get dropped off right at the festival.

Purple jeep (Jen Ursillo) Purple jeep (Jen Ursillo)

Friday, July 10 – Sunday, July 12

Wildwood Beach, behind the iconic Wildwoods sign

Time: Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is a must-attend event for Jeep owners, celebrating all things Jeep features, showcasing everything from rugged off-road monsters to sleek, custom-built designs. Participants and spectators can enjoy a weekend filled with vibrant displays, vendor booths, educational workshops, and Jeeps cruising around the island. Off-road enthusiasts can also take part in various activities, including obstacle courses.

Tacos (Canva) Tacos (Canva)

Sunday, July 12

Washington Lake Park, 626 Hurfville-Cross Keys Road, Sewell

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $7 admission, Kids under 5 are free

NJ food trucks, restaurants, chefs, and a variety of beer, sangria and margaritas on hand in the designated garden. Plus, kids activities, vendors, and live music. There will be Peoples Choice Awards for Top Traditional Taco, Trendsetter Taco and Loco Taco. Plus, a cornhole tournament. Bring chairs, blankets, and pop-ups, too.

Caribbean food (Canva) Caribbean food (Canva)

Saturday, July 18

Camden Waterfront Stadium, 401 North Delaware Avenue, Camden

Time: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate the cultures of the Caribbean, Reggae, Soca, Calypso, and Steelpan. Experience the crafts, sounds and flavors of the region’s community. Enjoy a day of steel drum music, jerk chicken and fun on the Camden Waterfront.

Garden State Cat Expo (Canva) Garden State Cat Expo (Canva)

Saturday and Sunday, July 18 and 19

NJ Convention and Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Avenue, Edison

Time: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Calling all cat lovers! It’s New Jersey’s (and New York’s) biggest cat show. Attendees can meet various cat breeds, and learn about their unique characteristics, visit adoptable rescue cats and kittens, and enjoy shopping for unique gifts such as cat furniture, toys, candles, jewelry and more.

Cost: Tickets range from $10 to $50.

Germania Park Biergarten (Canva) Germania Park Biergarten (Canva)

Saturday, July 18 (Rain or shine)

56 Conger Street, Dover

Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $5 admission (cash)

Enjoy a fine selection of German beer, German food and live music. Bratwurst, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, sauerkraut, and so much more, plus desserts, coffee and tea.

Flower Festival at Terhune Orchards (Facebook/Canva) Flower Festival at Terhune Orchards (Facebook/Canva)

Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19

330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This vibrant, new flower festival invites guests of all ages to experience the farm bursting with color, and family-friendly fun. Enjoy a full day of activities like pony rides, tractor rides, duck races, a scavenger hunt, entertainment from NJ Bubble Parties, and Dennis the Magician. A special ladybug release celebrates pollinators and their role in helping flowers bloom.

Hungry? Enjoy seasonal favorites at the food tent including barbecue and the farm’s famous apple cider donuts. How’s this for a cool treat? The winery will offer tastings, flights, and peach and blueberry wine slushies for guests 21+.

Christmas in July (Canva) Christmas in July (Canva)

Thursday, July 25

Along Sunset Lake, near Atlanta and New Jersey Avenues, Wildwood Crest

Time: 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

Take a day for a quick throwback to December by celebrating Christmas in July in Wildwood Crest. It’s an evening full of variety shows, face painting, free photos with Santa, food vendors, and more. Concluding the event is a Christmas in July boat parade at 8:45pm in Sunset Lake.

juliaf (Getty) juliaf (Getty)

July 25 – Aug. 1

1350 Strykers Road, Phillipsburg

Weekends – 12 noon to 10 p.m. and Weekdays – 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $10 Adults and $5 for kids ages 6 -12. Parking is free.

Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary and the American farmer by taking part in this awesome farmers’ fair and hot air balloon festival. Enjoy live entertainment, tractor pulls, horse shows, hot air balloon launches, traditional arts, demolition derbies, and more.

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