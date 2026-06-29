These 10 New Jersey festivals may be worth leaving the beach for
Compiled with Isabella Rocha
Almost everything is red, white and blue in July in New Jersey, especially with America's 250th Anniversary celebrations in full swing.
While there are a plethora of July 4th festivals and events in the Garden State, the month is also packed with other kinds of events.
Check out these 10 unique and fun events happening in New Jersey in July.
ALSO READ: AAA: NJ July 4 traffic still brutal despite higher gas prices
Whitesbog’s Blueberry Summer Fest
Sunday, July 5 and Saturdays, July 11, 18, 25
120 West Whites Bogs Road #34, Browns Mills
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free but donations are welcome
Tour the historic home where blueberries were first cultivated. Enjoy live music, vendors, blueberry picking, ice cream, jams, games, and so much more. Plus, there will be new themes each week.
NJ State Barbecue Championships and Anglesea Blues Festival
Friday, July 10 – Sunday, July 12
North Wildwood
Time: Friday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
It’s a day of blues music and barbecue by the beach. How perfect is that? Enjoy awesome bands on the main stage including Mojo Gypsies, Tommy Conwell and The House Rockers, Jeff Fetterman Band, Big Bone Daddy, and more. If you’re in Wildwood, get on the jitney and get dropped off right at the festival.
NJ Jeep Invasion
Friday, July 10 – Sunday, July 12
Wildwood Beach, behind the iconic Wildwoods sign
Time: Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This is a must-attend event for Jeep owners, celebrating all things Jeep features, showcasing everything from rugged off-road monsters to sleek, custom-built designs. Participants and spectators can enjoy a weekend filled with vibrant displays, vendor booths, educational workshops, and Jeeps cruising around the island. Off-road enthusiasts can also take part in various activities, including obstacle courses.
Taco Palooza
Sunday, July 12
Washington Lake Park, 626 Hurfville-Cross Keys Road, Sewell
Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: $7 admission, Kids under 5 are free
NJ food trucks, restaurants, chefs, and a variety of beer, sangria and margaritas on hand in the designated garden. Plus, kids activities, vendors, and live music. There will be Peoples Choice Awards for Top Traditional Taco, Trendsetter Taco and Loco Taco. Plus, a cornhole tournament. Bring chairs, blankets, and pop-ups, too.
South Jersey Caribbean Festival
Saturday, July 18
Camden Waterfront Stadium, 401 North Delaware Avenue, Camden
Time: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Celebrate the cultures of the Caribbean, Reggae, Soca, Calypso, and Steelpan. Experience the crafts, sounds and flavors of the region’s community. Enjoy a day of steel drum music, jerk chicken and fun on the Camden Waterfront.
Garden State Cat Expo + Show
Saturday and Sunday, July 18 and 19
NJ Convention and Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Avenue, Edison
Time: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Calling all cat lovers! It’s New Jersey’s (and New York’s) biggest cat show. Attendees can meet various cat breeds, and learn about their unique characteristics, visit adoptable rescue cats and kittens, and enjoy shopping for unique gifts such as cat furniture, toys, candles, jewelry and more.
Cost: Tickets range from $10 to $50.
Germania Park Biergarten
Saturday, July 18 (Rain or shine)
56 Conger Street, Dover
Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: $5 admission (cash)
Enjoy a fine selection of German beer, German food and live music. Bratwurst, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, sauerkraut, and so much more, plus desserts, coffee and tea.
Flower Festival at Terhune Orchards
Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19
330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This vibrant, new flower festival invites guests of all ages to experience the farm bursting with color, and family-friendly fun. Enjoy a full day of activities like pony rides, tractor rides, duck races, a scavenger hunt, entertainment from NJ Bubble Parties, and Dennis the Magician. A special ladybug release celebrates pollinators and their role in helping flowers bloom.
Hungry? Enjoy seasonal favorites at the food tent including barbecue and the farm’s famous apple cider donuts. How’s this for a cool treat? The winery will offer tastings, flights, and peach and blueberry wine slushies for guests 21+.
Wildwood Crest Christmas in July Festival and Boat Parade
Thursday, July 25
Along Sunset Lake, near Atlanta and New Jersey Avenues, Wildwood Crest
Time: 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Cost: Free
Take a day for a quick throwback to December by celebrating Christmas in July in Wildwood Crest. It’s an evening full of variety shows, face painting, free photos with Santa, food vendors, and more. Concluding the event is a Christmas in July boat parade at 8:45pm in Sunset Lake.
Warren County Farmers’ Fair and Hot Air Balloon Festival
July 25 – Aug. 1
1350 Strykers Road, Phillipsburg
Weekends – 12 noon to 10 p.m. and Weekdays – 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: $10 Adults and $5 for kids ages 6 -12. Parking is free.
Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary and the American farmer by taking part in this awesome farmers’ fair and hot air balloon festival. Enjoy live entertainment, tractor pulls, horse shows, hot air balloon launches, traditional arts, demolition derbies, and more.
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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for July (in chronological order)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander