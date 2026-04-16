🚫 The free shuttle from NJ Transit's Aberdeen/Matawan station to PNC Bank Arts Center has been permanently discontinued.

🚗 Officials say rideshare options like Uber and Lyft are widely available, encouraging concertgoers to carpool or use drop-off zones.

🎶 The change comes ahead of a busy 2026 summer season with 38 shows scheduled at the popular Monmouth County venue.

HOLMDEL — Things are about to change for commuters at a popular concert and event venue in Monmouth County this season, and cost them a bit more money.

Shuttle to PNC Bank Arts Center discontinued

If you normally take the free shuttle from the Aberdeen/Matawan train station to the PNC Bank Arts Center, you’re out of luck.

It has been permanently discontinued by the arts center. It is not operated by NJ Transit.

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Rideshare services replace free concert shuttle option

The venue said the wide availability of rideshare services is the reason why it is ending the free transit shuttle service.

Concertgoers will have to either pay for an Uber, Lyft or taxi/car service from the train station, which has designated drop-off and pickup areas available. However, the venue encourages carpooling, with on-site parking available.

Summer 2026 concert season continues with parking shuttles

PNC Bank Arts Center will, however, continue to run on-site parking lot shuttles to and from the gates.

So far, there are 38 shows scheduled at the Arts Center for the summer 2026 season, starting with Kid Rock on Friday, June 5, and ending with O.A.R. on September 17.

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