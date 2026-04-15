🐻 Beloved Asiatic black bear Holly at Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton has entered hospice care as she battles late-stage liver cancer.

💔 The 30-year-old fan favorite, known as the zoo’s “Queen,” has been a cherished part of the community for decades.

🌞 Staff say Holly is being kept comfortable, enjoying simple moments like sunshine and treats as the zoo prepares for a heartbreaking goodbye.

BRIDGETON — New Jersey’s first zoo is bracing itself for a soon-to-be unimaginable loss.

Holly, the oldest bear in human care as entered hospice care at Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton (Cohanzick Zoo via Facebook) Holly, the oldest bear in human care as entered hospice care at Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton (Cohanzick Zoo via Facebook) loading...

Beloved Bridgeton zoo bear Holly enters hospice care amid cancer battle

The staff at Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton took to Facebook to warn the public to “prepare their hearts,” as they announced that its beloved Asiatic black bear, Holly, has entered hospice care. She is in the late stages of liver cancer.

Holly, the oldest bear in human care as entered hospice care at Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton (Cohanzick Zoo via Facebook) Holly, the oldest bear in human care as entered hospice care at Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton (Cohanzick Zoo via Facebook) loading...

Holly the Asiatic black bear: 30 years as Cohanzick Zoo’s “Queen”

Holly, a zoo favorite for three decades, was born on December 28, 1995. She arrived at Cohanzick, originally named the Bridgeton Zoo, at just 6 months old.

For her first several years at the zoo, Holly lived with her littermate, Ben. But after Ben moved to the Philadelphia Zoo, Holly stepped into her role as “Queen” of the entire zoo, staffers said on Facebook.

Holly is the oldest female Asiatic black bear in human care, having recently celebrated her 30th birthday in December.

Holly, the oldest bear in human care as entered hospice care at Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton (Cohanzick Zoo via Facebook) Holly, the oldest bear in human care as entered hospice care at Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton (Cohanzick Zoo via Facebook) loading...

Remembering Holly’s life: playful moments and favorite treats

She always loved to spend her days sleeping and looking for food. On hot days, her favorite activity was lounging in her pond to keep cool, and when not lounging in the water, Holly loved to relax on her back, feet up in the air, and play with toys and branches with her paws, according to the zoo’s website.

Her zoo keepers said Holly has always been food-motivated and enjoyed searching and working on puzzles for snacks.

Just this past week, Holly thoroughly enjoyed a slice of watermelon, spending the day on her stoop, soaking up the sun, and listening to guests and birds nearby.

Holly, the oldest bear in human care as entered hospice care at Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton (Cohanzick Zoo via Facebook) Holly, the oldest bear in human care as entered hospice care at Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton (Cohanzick Zoo via Facebook) loading...

Zoo staff ask public to “prepare their hearts” for emotional farewell

“We are keeping her comfortable and following her lead with her care (our veterinarians are also in attendance). Please keep Holly and the zoo staff in your thoughts at this time. We will update you as things change,” the zoo wrote on Facebook.

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