🔻 More than 600 layoffs were announced across NJ in just six days to start May

🏭 Factory closures in Ocean and Cumberland counties wiping out longtime local jobs

🔻 A hotel, bank and cargo company are also cutting staff as NJ layoffs outpace 2025 totals

May got off to a very rocky start, with more than 600 layoffs announced in the first six days of the month around New Jersey.

The bleak notices included planned closures of facilities in Ocean County and Cumberland County.

Ocean County manufacturing layoffs hit Lakewood

In Lakewood, Accupac makes personal care, pharmaceutical and beauty products. Its facility on Oak Street would be closed in a consolidation effort with its two Pennsylvania sites.

Bridgeton Danone plant closing after more than 20 years

Yogurt and soy milk maker, Danone North America, is closing a Bridgeton plant that’s been open for more than 20 years, laying off 114 workers.

New Jersey WARN notices climbing in 2026

In Elizabeth, there were sudden layoffs of “between 80 and 100 workers” by Worldwide Flight Services. The global air cargo logistics leader is a member of the massive SATS Group.

Fulton Bank announced 95 layoffs out of Morris County, effective by late July and October.

And in Somerset County, struggling chain DoubleTree by Hilton announced 90 layoffs at its Somerset hotel.

Overall, from January through the first week of May, New Jersey has seen 6,637 layoffs announced in WARN notices.

That’s pacing ahead of 2025, when New Jersey saw 6,848 layoffs announced by the end of May — which included more than a 1,000 workers cut with the closing of all Rite Aid stores.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By early May, the total was over 6,600. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt