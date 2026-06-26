Maybe it’s because you actually play golf. Maybe it’s because you want a bachelor party where your friends can goof around while eating appetizers. Either way there’s cool news for New Jersey.

Topgolf is about to open its third Garden State location, and this one is going after North Jersey.

According to nj.com, the new Topgolf in Parsippany will officially open on July 3, just in time for Fourth of July weekend. The entertainment complex sits along Route 46 and will be the company’s third New Jersey venue, joining the existing locations in Edison and Mount Laurel.

Gonzalo Marroquin / Stringer / Getty Images Gonzalo Marroquin / Stringer / Getty Images

More than just a driving range

If you’ve never been to Topgolf, don’t think of it as a traditional golf course.

The simulators with private bays make it more like a cross between a driving range, sports bar, arcade and restaurant.

You don’t need to know the first thing about golf to have fun there. In fact, some of the people having the best time are usually the ones who can’t hit the ball straight. Aaaaand that would be me.

The new Parsippany location features three levels of hitting bays where players aim at giant targets while technology tracks every shot. The venue also includes food, drinks, games and entertainment designed for groups, families and corporate events.

SEE ALSO: Top attractions for kids and adults at Edison Towne Square

Anna Webber / Stringer / Getty Images Anna Webber / Stringer / Getty Images

New technology

The venue will also be the first Topgolf location to feature the brand's signature new personalized offering, "My Bay, My Way." Using the official Topgolf app, you can personalize your entire bay experience with ease from the convenience of your cell phone whether it’s ordering food directly to your bay or choosing TV channels or recording game highlights

The facility includes more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays, meaning you can play whether it’s 105 degrees in July or -5 degrees in January.

Gonzalo Marroquin / Stringer / Getty Images Gonzalo Marroquin / Stringer / Getty Images

Jersey can’t get enough

The success of the Edison and Mount Laurel locations showed there was plenty of appetite for Topgolf in New Jersey. Now North Jersey residents will have a much shorter drive if they want to finally experience Topgolf for themselves.

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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