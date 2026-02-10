The smash burger craze is a food trend I’m totally on board with. This is totally personal preference, but I think most burgers in restaurants are way too big.

It’s as if you have to unlock your jaw like a snake in order to get one bite, only to have the toppings fall out the other side.

Brunswick burger house Brunswick burger house via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

What is a smash burger?

The smash burger concept is when a restaurant presses the beef firmly onto a hot skillet or griddle to create a thin, crispy brown patty.

Finally, a manageable burger size! *Chef’s kiss*

One restaurant in New Jersey not only perfected the art of the smash burger, but it’s in such high demand that they plan on expanding their presence in the Garden State with four more locations.

Brunswick Burger House

The restaurant is known for its crispy smash burgers, crinkle cut fries (with cheese if that’s your style), chicken sandwiches, loaded chicken fries, chicken tenders, refreshers, and shakes.

After opening their first store in Carteret during the summer of 2025, Brunswick Burger House has announced on their website that they have more New Jersey spots coming soon.

While exact addresses and opening dates have not been clarified, we do know what towns they plan to serve.

Additional Brunswick Burger House locations

New stores are set to open in East Brunswick, Metuchen, Parsippany, and Newark. The current burger joint is at 2015 Roosevelt Ave. in Carteret, NJ.

You can get your smash burger fix at the Carteret spot during the following hours:

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Wednesday: 110 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Stay up to date on any new information on their other locations on Brunswick Burger House’s site.

