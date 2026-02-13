It took a while to get to Jersey. Now it looks like it will take no time at all to spread across the state.

In 2023, an entrepreneurial couple went on the hit show “Shark Tank” to pitch a business idea they call Crispy Cones. It’s a new way of serving ice cream. They forego the traditional cone and instead bake fresh dough on a rotisserie. Their cones can come with cinnamon and sugar, and with a variety of spreads, gourmet ice cream (soft-serve), fruit, and toppings.

Crispy Cones - Edison

The cone is the game changer.

It was Barbara Corcoran who they cut a deal with for funding on "Shark Tank” that set them off across the country. They quickly had locations open across the nation. 25 at present in states like Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia, and Washington.

In August of last year, the first Crispy Cones opened in New Jersey in Edison on Route 1. Now they’re launching their second New Jersey location at Eagle Plaza in Voorhees in Camden County.

Crispy Cones - Edison

More information

Looking at their website for just five seconds, you see right away this is far more serious than just an ice cream cone. This is more like an edible work of art.

A whole lot more locations are listed as opening soon around the country, but franchise opportunities are still available.

According to nj.com, an exact opening date for the new Vorhees location has not yet been announced.