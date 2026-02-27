Christopher Wood, “Woody” to his friends and namesake of Woody’s restaurant in Sea Bright reported the sale of his enjoyable restaurant.

For close to 15 years, Woody has been serving great food and killer margaritas to his customers in Sea Bright, but he has been a major force in serving the community.

Sea Bright seems to be ground zero for every nor’easter, significant storm, and other fun events that Mother Nature throws its way.

Any major event, Chris, at the expense of his restaurant, has put the community first in helping take care of those in need.

Even though his restaurant was decimated by Hurricane Sandy, Woody was out there finding large quantities of food and water to feed those in need in Sea Bright, which also included first responders from other states, the New Jersey National Guard, NJ State Police, local and surrounding police departments, and others helping in the efforts to cope with Sandy. I stood by him, watching him direct the meal operation like General Patton with a whole lot of empathy. He got tents set up, outdoor kitchens, food and water stations, and prepared meals for those on arrival or had a place to be. I was utterly amazed and so thankful that there were people like him making a catastrophic situation more manageable.

woodysoceangrille_seabright via Instagram woodysoceangrille_seabright via Instagram loading...

Woody’s was a wonderful place to go

Woody’s was a restaurant to enjoy with friends and family. I enjoyed going there and loved their tuna tacos and having an occasional special margarita or my favorite, the red ruby grapefruit margarita.

Woody’s was a place I would go when Terry Magovern, Bruce Sprtingsteen's right-hand man, would call and say let us meet for “coffee.” He would have coffee and I would not. He is missed.

Before Woody took over his restaurant, it was known as Ichabod’s for well over 45 years. That restaurant location has been slammed by hurricanes, blizzards and nor’easters and remains a great spot structurally and aesthetically.

woodysoceangrille_seabright via Instagram woodysoceangrille_seabright via Instagram loading...

Meeting the new guys on the block

The new owners of Woody’s take over on March 18th, 2026. Chris Wood was very diligent in finding the right owner to take over his beloved spot. So, after a deep search, the very seasoned chef and restaurateur Richard Corbo and his partners, Ken and Vinnie Hager of RBC Hospitality, will be taking Woody’s forward.

Richard Corbo has amazing credentials, from culinary training in Florence, Italy, to his Executive Chef position at the legendary Tribeca Grill in New York. Richard was also a finalist for the James Beard Award.

Richard and his team know how to run a restaurant, and Richard has deep New Jersey roots and understands the compassion that Woody had with his community.

For now, Richard and his partners will keep the Woody’s name and bring his outstanding culinary skills to an excellent location. I look forward to enjoying new experiences at the new Woody’s.

Congratulations, Woody and your great staff, on a great run and all that you have done, and best of luck, Richard Corbo and Ken, and Vinnie Hager of RBC Hospitality. Woody’s is in good hands. See you soon.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

