A pizza and cheesesteak legend from across the Delaware River has plans that will make a lot of South Jersey foodies very happy.

The wildly popular Angelo’s Pizzeria, famous for lines down the block and some of the most talked-about cheesesteaks in Philadelphia, is officially expanding into New Jersey, according to whatnow.com.

Angelo’s Pizzeria coming to New Jersey

The New Jersey location will open in Haddon, where the former Di’Nic’s Roast Pork & Beef was on Black Horse Pike. Renovations are still underway, so we don’t have an exact date for when it will open its doors.

If you have ever tried to grab a cheesesteak or slice at Angelo’s original shop on South 9th Street in Philadelphia, maybe you already know the power of patience.

The place regularly draws massive lines, with fans swearing it serves some of the best pizza and cheesesteaks anywhere.

Owner Danny DiGiampietro built the brand into a cult favorite thanks to huge sandwiches and pizzas that food reviewers obsess over. In fact, mister “no flop” himself, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy, reviewed them and gave them an impressive score.

🍕Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Angelo’s Pizzeria: 9.1🍕

It’s the best pizza in Philly. This is spectacular pizza. Real deal pizza. Good undercarriage, good crust,” Portnoy said. “9.1 Angelo’s. Is that too high? Only history will tell.

Looks like history has told. Not only is there the location opening in Jersey, another is opening in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, and also a new production location in Philadelphia.

The South Jersey spot is expected to bring the same full menu that made the original famous, including pizza, cheesesteaks, hoagies, cutlets, meatballs, and salads.

There’s another big difference with the Jersey version: indoor dining.

The South Philly flagship is mostly takeout, so this new location will actually let you sit down and enjoy a slice or a cheesesteak without eating on the sidewalk.

There’s no official opening date yet, but when it does open, South Jersey will finally get a taste of one of Philly’s most famous sandwiches and best pizzas without crossing the bridge.

Judging by the hype, you might still have to wait in line.

Is all this success going to their heads? Not at all. Their website humbly states:

We’re lucky to have lines out the door, and even luckier to call the people in those lines our neighbors and friends. At the end of the day, it’s simple: good dough, good cheese, and a lot of care. That’s all we’ve ever had, and it’s all we need.

