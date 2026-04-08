Atlantic City hidden gem named best Italian food in New Jersey
In a state like New Jersey that’s not only known for having great food, but specifically incredible Italian food, to be crowned number one in the state would be a pretty big deal.
A national publication just gave one south Jersey restaurant that honor.
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Where is the best Italian food in New Jersey?
The researchers at Business Insider just put out a list of the most delicious Italian restaurants in each state.
To do this, they looked at customer reviews, the reputation of the joint, cultural significance, and local history.
So it’s no wonder that New Jersey’s most iconic spot would be in Atlantic City.
Chef Vola's
You could barely tell from looking at it (the restaurant operates out of a private home in a residential Atlantic City neighborhood), but Chef Vola’s has been serving the Garden State with Italian dishes since 1921.
The family-style restaurant has limited seating, so reservations are a must. They have to be booked over the phone and with a valid credit card.
Known for classic dishes like bolognese, veal Parmesan and various pasta entrées, Chef Vola’s is highly rated on Yelp, with 4.5 out of five stars.
They’re open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 until 10 p.m. They have no dining hours on Mondays.
Note: the restaurant is BYOB.
Chef Vola’s is located at 111 South Albion Place, Atlantic City, NJ.
You can call to try to get a reservation at 609-345-2022. Don’t be surprised if they’re booked and you are added to a waiting list, this place is notoriously busy.
Mangia!
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.