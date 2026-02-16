NJ pizzeria highly rated by Dave Portnoy opening new restaurants
For a pizza joint to be successful in New Jersey, you know it has to be good. We have so many options in the Garden State that you have to stand out above the rest.
A sign of a truly great pizza joint is when it becomes so in demand that it’s able to open a second location. For one restaurant to have just opened its fifth spot with a sixth on the way?
That’s legendary.
Brooklyn Square Pizza
Brooklyn Square Pizza, owned by Pietro “Peter” Grippo, is known locally for having delicious, traditional Italian favorites, such as their signature pizza pies, made with fresh ingredients and classic recipes.
In addition to their standard pies, they have a famous upside-down square pie, as well as other favorites like paninis, sandwiches, wraps, and pasta dishes.
They have five restaurants currently open and the momentum doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.
Their Shrewsbury pizzeria just opened earlier this month on Feb. 2.
Brooklyn Square Pizza locations
You can try their beloved pizza at any of their current New Jersey spots:
🍕 265 South New Prospect Road in Jackson
🍕 73 Wilson Ave. in Manalapan
🍕 1898 Hinds Road in Toms River
🍕 812 Main St. in Bradley Beach
🍕 1026 Broad St. in Shrewsbury
A Marlboro restaurant at 260 County Route 520 is scheduled to open this spring.
The Jackson location was reviewed just over half a decade ago by Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy for one of his famous “One Bite Pizza Reviews,” and he was impressed with the pie he had.
🍕 Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Brooklyn Square Pizza: 8.9 🍕
Check out Brooklyn Square Pizza for yourself at any of their New Jersey locations.
Mangia!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.