Freehold is going to become a little tastier this summer, with a popular burger and dessert spot opening up.

The Freddy’s crew prides themselves on creating “fresh, made-to-order, craveable food, served to [their] guests with genuine hospitality in a fun, inclusive environment.”

What makes their burgers special? They’re made “Freddy’s way.”

Each 100% lean ground beef patty is pressed thin to crisp the edges. The finishing touch is adding Freddy's Famous Steakburger and Fry Seasoning.

The steakburgers are cooked-to-order with your choice of toppings.

Personally, I'm a big fan of sides, so this is the part of the menu that really caught my eye: they offer seasoned shoestring fries, tots, onion rings and chili cheese fries.

As for dessert? They offer rich, creamy custard that is freshly churned throughout the day.

Some of “Freddy’s Favorites” on the menu include the jalapeño pepper jack steakburger, their signature frozen custard, cheese curds, the double combo meal, and shakes.

The fast-growing chain has rapidly expanded from its origins in Kansas to now having over 550 locations across the nation.

Where can I find Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in New Jersey?

The newest burger joint will be in the Freehold Marketplace near the Walmart on West Main Street in Freehold. It’s expected to open in summer 2026.

This will be the seventh Freddy’s in the Garden State. They also have restaurants in Burlington, Cinnaminson, Holmdel, Linden, Toms River and North Brunswick.

Will we have more in the future? Only time will tell, but my fingers are crossed!

