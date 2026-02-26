🔴 $500 reward offered for stolen walrus penis bone in Camden

🔴 Bone allegedly swiped after three men visited the bar

🔴 Iconic Donkey’s Place display piece missing for two months

CAMDEN — Has anyone in New Jersey seen this missing walrus penis bone? If so, there’s a cash reward with your name on it.

It’s been two months since the baculum was stolen from Donkey’s Place, a restaurant and bar, located at 1223 Haddon Ave. in Camden, and still, there is no sign of it.

Rob Lucas Jr., is now offering a $500 reward for the walrus penis bone’s safe return to his restaurant.

Donkey's Place, Camden (Donkey's Place) Donkey's Place, Camden (Donkey's Place) loading...

Walrus penis bone stolen after HiJinx Music Festival visit

At the end of December, three men walked into the restaurant after attending the HiJinx Music Festival in Philadelphia, and were checking out the bone, which staffers have always used as a conversation starter with patrons, Lucas Jr. said.

The walrus penis bone had been displayed behind the bar alongside other cool fossil-like pieces, such as a megalodon tooth and an alligator skull, for years, he added.

Usually, when patrons come in, the staff will hand out the bones and sort of play a game of “guess what animal it comes from?” Lucas Jr. said.

Donkey’s Place has two walrus penis bones—a white one and a brown one.

Surveillance photos of the suspects who left Donkey's Place with the walrus bone (Donkey's Place) Surveillance photos of the suspects who left Donkey's Place with the walrus bone (Donkey's Place) loading...

One of the men was handling the white penis bone to examine it when he hid it under his scarf. He and the two other patrons were captured on video surveillance footage leaving Donkey’s with the bone, Lucas Jr. said.

The brown one is still behind the bar.

Donkey's Place, Camden (Donkey's Place) Donkey's Place, Camden (Donkey's Place) loading...

$500 reward offered for missing Camden bar artifact

So far, the suspects have not been identified, but Lucas Jr. said one of the men is believed to be a traveling tattoo artist from Ohio, and another is from California.

He is not looking to get anyone in trouble. He just wants the bone back where it belongs, and is offering a $500 reward.

“It would be nice to get some proof of life photos or at least show he’s having a good time somewhere,” Lucas Jr. quipped about the bone.

A reward is being offered for a white walrus penis bone that was stolen from Donkey's Place in December (Donkey's Place) A reward is being offered for a white walrus penis bone that was stolen from Donkey's Place in December (Donkey's Place) loading...

He is determined to get the artifact back behind the bar. He’s even made “missing” T-shirts, hoodies, and other merchandise featuring the walrus penis bone on the back of a milk carton—a play on the public service ads for missing children in the 1980s.

walrus 8 - 1 walrus 8 - 1 loading...

Bar staff also made a wanted poster featuring an image of the suspected thief.

A reward is being offered for a white walrus penis bone that was stolen from Donkey's Place in December (Donkey's Place) A reward is being offered for a white walrus penis bone that was stolen from Donkey's Place in December (Donkey's Place) loading...

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Donkey’s Place.

Donkey’s Place cheesesteak institution rocked by bizarre theft

The restaurant and bar, founded in 1943, is famous for its cheesesteaks.

In 2015, Donkey’s Place was featured on CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, where Bourdain said his favorite cheesesteak came from Donkey’s.

