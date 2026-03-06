Charlie Puth shouted out this NJ pizzeria on ‘Hot Ones’
If you’ve never seen the YouTube series "Hot Ones," it’s a treat.
It’s an interview show where the guest has to answer questions while eating increasingly hot chicken (or alternative) wings.
Some handle the spice well, while others (I’m looking at you, DJ Khaled) succumb to the heat.
Ultimately, the great questions combined with the guests letting their guards down due to the heat leads to interesting conversations.
On the most recent episode, New Jersey native Charlie Puth faced the “wings of death” opposite "Hot Ones" interviewer Sean Evans.
While about halfway through the plate of wings, Puth was asked about his pizza preferences.
“How has your pizza palate evolved over the course of your career?” asked Evans, “Do you ever think about the journey?”
While struggling through the spice, Puth insists, saying that he still likes a slice that only costs $1.50.
“I love pizza in New Jersey. I love pizza in Connecticut.”
Admittedly, he started losing me with the whole "Connecticut" thing, but then he redeemed himself by shouting out to one of the Garden State’s most popular pizza joints…
“I love Pete and Elda’s… I love Sea Bright Pizza.”
Now that’s a Jersey boy.
Charlie Puth likes Pete and Elda’s pizza
Pete and Elda’s, of course, is famous for their challenge where customers can win a T-shirt if they are able to single-handedly finish an entire XXL Pie in one sitting (30 minutes or less).
Puth claims that despite his fame he hasn’t evolved into a pizza snob. He’ll still go to the Jersey shore for a slice, “no matter how successful I may be.”
You can see his whole hot sauce journey here!
