Healthy all-day café has opened its first New Jersey location
When you think about stopping for something to eat at the mall, you’re probably thinking about the standard food court fast food places: Sbarro, Taco Bell, maybe a Panda Express.
You get the picture. Not anything overwhelmingly healthy.
That just changed at The Mall at Short Hills.
A popular Miami-based eatery known for its healthy menu options just opened up in the popular north Jersey mall, bringing about a whole new way to enjoy a quick bite during a day of shopping.
Pura Vida Miami is now open in the Short Hills Mall
The café serves all-day breakfast, salads, bowls, avocado toasts, sandwiches, wraps, açaí bowls, fresh-baked goods, coffee, tea, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and smoothies.
They offer vegan and gluten-free options to cater to customers’ diverse dietary needs. All foods are cooked without seed oils.
The chain has dozens of locations across six states; this marks their first move (of hopefully many) into the Garden State.
The Short Hills Pura Vida café is located in The Mall at Short Hills at 1200 Morris Turnpike, Unit B270 in Millburn, NJ.
They’ll be open during the following hours:
Monday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Thursday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Sunday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
You can also use the Pura Vida Miami mobile app for delivery and pickup options. Learn more on their website.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.