When you think about stopping for something to eat at the mall, you’re probably thinking about the standard food court fast food places: Sbarro, Taco Bell, maybe a Panda Express.

You get the picture. Not anything overwhelmingly healthy.

That just changed at The Mall at Short Hills.

A popular Miami-based eatery known for its healthy menu options just opened up in the popular north Jersey mall, bringing about a whole new way to enjoy a quick bite during a day of shopping.

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Pura Vida Miami is now open in the Short Hills Mall

The café serves all-day breakfast, salads, bowls, avocado toasts, sandwiches, wraps, açaí bowls, fresh-baked goods, coffee, tea, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and smoothies.

They offer vegan and gluten-free options to cater to customers’ diverse dietary needs. All foods are cooked without seed oils.

The chain has dozens of locations across six states; this marks their first move (of hopefully many) into the Garden State.

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The Short Hills Pura Vida café is located in The Mall at Short Hills at 1200 Morris Turnpike, Unit B270 in Millburn, NJ.

They’ll be open during the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

You can also use the Pura Vida Miami mobile app for delivery and pickup options. Learn more on their website.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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