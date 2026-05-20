There’s a new concept opening in Lawrence Township that’s definitely going to make some people smile, and others (I’m one of them) quietly back away while checking if there’s dog hair floating near my food.

Called The Dog Spot, it’s taking over the former Captain Paul’s Firehouse Dogs location on Princeton Pike and is expected to open in early June. I wrote about Captain Paul’s before and it’s experienced several changes.

The new concept isn’t just named after dogs. It’s built around them, including welcoming people to bring their dogs along and helping raise awareness for shelter and rescue animals.

Good for them. Seriously. New Jersey loves dogs. People treat them like family, and for a lot of folks, they are. If this place does well, great. I always root for local businesses to succeed.

That said… are we ever allowed to go anywhere without dogs anymore?

Suddenly, every brewery, outdoor market, hardware store, and coffee place has someone strolling through with a golden doodle and a retractable leash. Sometimes even a stroller.

I know, I know, “it’s only outside seating" and “my dog is friendly.” I get it. But I’m old-school enough to think if I’m eating a burger, I don’t really want a stranger’s Labrador sitting three feet away staring at my food.

But one of the nice things the new Dog Spot will be doing is supporting dog rescue efforts and helping shelter and rescue animals find homes.

Kevin Frayer | Stringer | Getty Images Kevin Frayer | Stringer | Getty Images loading...

Their menu? Oh yes. Gone to the dogs. Hot dogs will be named for different breeds. Like a Dalmatian comes with Buffalo sauce, jalapeños and ranch. A bulldog comes with bacon bits and cheese. And so on.

Still, I’m not in love with dogs taking over the planet. Some owners don’t watch them well enough. Some think everyone wants to have their dog come up to them.

Newsflash. Not all of us.

I’m not anti-dog. I like dogs. I just think there used to be a pretty clear line between places for pets and places for people to eat. That line now seems to be as weak as a puppy gate.

And judging by the endless debates online, I’m not alone. Some people love dog-friendly dining, while others think restaurants and roaming pets don’t mix. The comments are always a war zone.

Kiran Ridley | Stringer | Getty Images Kiran Ridley | Stringer | Getty Images loading...

I was at a dog-friendly restaurant in NYC over the weekend and everything was good until two dogs at opposite ends of the place started barking at each other. It was seriously annoying and went on forever. I wasn’t paying New York prices to eat in a kennel.

Still, I hope The Dog Spot succeeds. If they can help rescue animals and make customers happy, that’s a good thing.

Just save me a table a little farther from the water bowls.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured. Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈

The 10 most searched pets in the US The website allaboutcats.com took a look at internet search trends to see what the most in-demand pets are in the US. The results may surprise you. Gallery Credit: Bob Giaquinto