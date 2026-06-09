Famous burger chains opens first NJ location with former NY Giant

It took the quick-serve chain long enough to find its way to the Garden State, but it finally has and it’s in collaboration with former New York Giants wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz.

It opened on June 4, but will have its grand opening ceremony on June 17 with a ribbon cutting ceremony with Cruz himself, according to their social media. The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with the ribbon cutting at 10:45.

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Victor Cruz collaborates with burger restaurant

Cruz even brought his own spin to the menu for its Union County debut, but first, a little about Krystal for those unfamiliar with the southern chain.

Founded in 1932, the burger joint is known for their signature square sliders like the Krystal, Cheese Krystal, Bacon Cheese Krystal, and the Double Krystal with Cheese.

Their burgers are “grilled to absolute perfection patties” topped with diced onions, mustard, and a slice of dill pickle, all on Krystal's signature steamed bun.

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They pride themselves on having sold well over 10 billion Krystals since they first started in 1932.

Fun fact, you know the famous competitive eater, Joey Chestnut? In 2008 he broke one of his many records, eating 103 Krystals in only 8 minutes.

Krystal also serves breakfast options, fries, Chili Cheese Pups, wings, and patty melts.

What to expect at Krystal in Union, NJ

The Union location has New Jersey-inspired items that were developed by Cruz including:

Cruz Sauce (a sofrito mayonnaise that you can put on any menu item)

Taylor Pork Roll Slider

Pork Roll Toast Sandwich

Tres Leches Glaze Bombs

Tres Leches Milkshake

Yuca Fries

Cruz Blue Milkshake

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New Jersey’s first Krystal restaurant is located at 2200 US 22 in Union, NJ.

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The complete list of storm names for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for June (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of June. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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