New Jersey has some of the best (if not the best pizza in the country, and Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy knows it.

Why else would he be in the Garden State so often to do his One Bite Pizza Reviews?

This time, El Presidente ventured to Passaic County to try out a pizzeria that’s only been in operation a little over six months, Little Falls Tavern.

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Officially opened at the end of October 2025, Little Falls Tavern serves pizza, burgers, salads, wings, specialty fries, sandwiches, and more.

All of their fried foods are cooked in beef tallow, while all other foods are prepared with olive oil. No seed oils are used.

Oh, and there’s also 20 draft beers on tap.

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Portnoy’s first takeaway was how friendly it was inside. “Very cool vibes inside, you got the TVs everywhere.”

According to Little Falls Tavern’s website, it’s 26 TVs, to be exact.

You can get a glimpse of some of the TVs in the video review, but the real takeaway is the excitement on the owner’s face when he realizes that the pizza enthusiast is there to give the spot a review.

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Portnoy had previously reviewed the owner’s other pizzeria, Wayne Ale House in Wayne, NJ, giving it a 7.6.

“This is just a traditional looking bar pie,” he starts before immediately taking it back. “Actually I shouldn’t say that because it almost looks like a mix of a bigger pie in bar pie size.”

After taking his first bite, he notices the good crunch, and goes back for more.

It’s actually a combo… like a tomato-y pie with a bar pie style. Very good.

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Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Little Falls Tavern: 7.8

“Very good. Great vibes. Cool spot.”

Check out those vibes for yourself, Little Falls Tavern is located at 131 Newark Pompton Turnpike in Little Falls, NJ.

They are open during the following hours:

Monday: 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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