⭐ Metuchen has more than 50 local eateries and food retailers in its downtown district.

➡️ Foot traffic data tracked which locations drew the most visitors.

❗ One packed local favorite was shockingly missing from the rankings.

METUCHEN — One of the best places to live in New Jersey has so many choices for every meal that it can be overwhelming.

Metuchen is frequently celebrated for its mix of a small-town feel and plenty to do. The whole vibe is laid out in the words painted on the train bridge that crosses Main Street: "Shop Small, Shop Local."

In 2024, the borough was named as one of the 50 best places to live in the United States by Money. A year earlier, Metuchen was voted as having one of the three best Main Streets in America.

Foot traffic data reveals Metuchen's busiest restaurants and food spots

More than 50 local eateries and food retail stores are members of the Metuchen Downtown Alliance. But all those choices can lead to analysis paralysis, so which places are the most popular?

Using location-based data and foot traffic, Townsquare Media partner Placer.Ai measured how many people walked into each location. The top three places on this list each got more than 124,000 visitors in one year, between May 2025 and May 2026.

The front of Hailey's packed with customers. (Hailey's Harp & Pub via Facebook/Canva) The front of Hailey's packed with customers. (Hailey's Harp & Pub via Facebook/Canva) loading...

A popular Metuchen pub is missing from the list

Locals may notice a glaring omission while looking through the list of the most popular places in Metuchen. So, take the data with a grain of salt. And please don't shoot the messenger.

This Irish pub, whether it's the front or the back parlor, is packed every time I'm there. It was also just named by NJ.com as one of the 14 best soccer bars for the World Cup.

Hailey's Harp & Pub is right next to the Metuchen train station. They have Guinness on tap and know how to pour it properly. And it's got a great sense of community. Mo hosts Beer Senate on the second Tuesday of every month so locals can vote for what's on tap.

(Mangia Toscano via Facebook) (Mangia Toscano via Facebook) loading...

Other Metuchen restaurants that deserve a shoutout

A few more shoutouts to Metuchen eateries at the intersection of Main Street and Hillside Avenue. that also somehow aren't on this list but deserve a spot.

Get our free mobile app

Mangia Toscano is a classy Italian restaurant; try the popular Pappardelle alla Bolognese. The Greek on Main is just as nice, with a focus on the classic Mediterranean diet. And Cai's is a cozy spot for anyone looking for a bite with a quick cup of coffee, tea, or smoothie.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of most visited places in Metuchen ...

Most visited bars and restaurants in Metuchen, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Metuchen last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

10 Best Affordable NJ Restaurants — That Aren't Fast Food Looking to make dinner plans but don’t want to break the bank? OpenTable has a list of the Top 10 New Jersey restaurants for unbeatable value. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo