NJ town named one of the best places to live in the whole country

What makes a great town? Speaking just for myself I like when a town can have that residential suburban feeling but with a very walkable, thriving downtown area.

I grew up in a town like this. Rahway was a diverse town with mostly single-family homes and a downtown made up of Irving Street and Main Street. As a kid you’ll feel any walkable downtown is exciting, as if you’re in the Big City or something. Today Rahway is much better after revitalization.

I bring this up because another New Jersey town not too far from where I grew up has the same suburban feel, plenty of single-family homes, with a gorgeous, walkable downtown, and it was just named by Money as one of the 50 Best Places to Live for 2024.

The town is Metuchen.

This is huge for Metuchen as just five years ago the town of 15,000 had a lot of empty storefronts according to nj.com. Then they went through their own revitalization process and it’s truly paying off.

Only In Your State picked them for the perfect day trip destination last year. Also last year it was a winner of a Great American Main Street Award.

Money chose it as one of the best towns in America based on things like its “quaint and quiet family-friendly environment” and it being a “walker’s paradise where residents can run errands without a car.”

The borough has a direct train line into New York City. Metuchen also has terrific schools. They are a highly rated district ranking in the top 50 in the state. Businesses there are thriving, with places like Pastry Lu, a “cozy bakery and cafe where patrons can linger with a book and cup of coffee.”

Or Brainy Brewery serving small-batch craft beer. Money also mentions their Middlesex Greenway (Metuchen is in Middlesex County) which is a three-and-a-half-mile walking path.

If you’re looking for a great place to live or just visit on a weekend you won’t go wrong with Metuchen.

Want other New Jersey towns named wonderful places to live? Here’s a list of ten more picked by Travel and Leisure.

