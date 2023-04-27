Stranger danger — Metuchen, NJ High School goes on lockdown
🔴 Two teens showed up inside Metuchen High School Wednesday morning
🔴 They ran off when confronted by staff members
🔴 The teens were apprehended a short time later
METUCHEN — Two teens were charged after they entered a Middlesex County high school they did not attend Wednesday morning.
Metuchen High School went into lockdown while a search of the school was conducted out of an abundance of caution, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Metuchen police said the two were confronted by staff inside the school and ran off on foot.
The teens were charged with an act of juvenile delinquency for offenses that if committed by an adult would constitute criminal trespass. Their identities were not disclosed because of their age.
Metuchen High School has an enrollment of 749 students in grades 9-12.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.