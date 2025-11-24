This Metuchen, NJ Restaurant Deserves Some Love

Every so often I see something on Nextdoor that actually warms my cold, Jersey heart, and this was one of those moments.

A neighbor posted about a small family restaurant in Metuchen that’s having a tough time getting people through the door. As someone who loves a good local spot, especially after what restaurants went through during and after COVID, this hit me right in the soft place.

This neighbor wasn’t looking for freebies or pity for the owners, he just wanted people to know the place exists.

He even said he was trying to do a little “Keith Lee thing,” which means using whatever platform you have to give a hardworking family a real shot. If you know Keith Lee, (if you don’t, google him) you know the man can walk into a tiny restaurant and change their entire life with one honest review.

That’s the energy this guy was going for, and honestly, I love that.

The sweet story behind Bonney’s in Metuchen

The restaurant is called Bonney’s, and the story behind it is so sweet. The husband is Jamaican, and the wife is Filipino. They took the best of both cultures and built a menu you will not find anywhere else in New Jersey.

We’re talking jerk chicken, Filipino barbecue, sinuglaw, small plates, fresh juices, sweets, all made from scratch. Real food with real flavor, the kind that takes time and heart.

Bonney’s is fast casual, you can dine in, grab takeout, or order catering.

Where to find this Metuchen hidden gem

It’s at 387 Main Street in Metuchen, and it’s owned by two people who are doing everything they can to keep their dream alive.

Metuchen is not exactly around the corner for most of us, but Jersey people will travel for good food. If you’re looking to support a local family business that’s trying like crazy to make it, this one feels worth the drive.

Let me know if you go, if it’s great, you know I’ll be screaming it from the rooftops.

