An upscale new tenant will be taking over the now-closed Salt Creek Grille space in Rumson.

For close to 30 years, the Salt Creek Grille served mesquite dinners, fine cocktails and the community that surrounds Rumson. The restaurant served up its final dish in December 2025.

Roots Steakhouse, based in Morris Plains, taking over the Salt Creek Grille space, is a perfect fit.

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While there is no specific date set for the opening of Roots Steakhouse, renovations have begun to transform the old Salt Creek Grille into a new upscale Roots Steakhouse.

I have been to the Roots Steakhouse in Summit and in Princeton and I like it very much. The prices are high as expected in an upscale steak restaurant, but the prices reflect the enjoyment of the food and atmosphere.

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Big Joe’s big favorites at Roots

When at Roots Steakhouse, I go with a couple of friends so that we can sample different appetizers and an entrée or two.

Try the yellowfin tuna tartar, baby back pork ribs, and the applewood slab bacon for appetizers. They are exceptionally good. Crab cakes are good too, get extra tartar sauce.

I like their Heirloom tomatoes with blue cheese or their Caesar salad, which is also particularly good.

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For steaks, you cannot go wrong with their prime rib-eye steak, the petite NY strip steak, or the 12 oz filet. Depending on the mood or level of hunger you have, they have what you need.

My tough decision process takes a hit when I am trying to select sides to go with my steak. So many choices, I have tried most of them and it is a very tough choice to narrow it down. Another great reason to go with friends.

When opened, you will enjoy Roots Steakhouse while enjoying a wonderful meal with views overlooking the majestic Navesink River. I am looking forward to enjoying the experience here in Monmouth County.