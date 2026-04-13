If you’re a fan of dining out and also enjoy boating, you don’t need me to tell you this. Nobody does waterfront dining like Jersey.

We not only have the ocean and gorgeous shoreline, we have the bays, the lakes, the marinas. It’s not just found in one city, the way maybe Annapolis, Maryland, is regarded. It’s all over the state. Also, no secret is our food is so much better here than in most every other state. You combine those two facts? Magic.

Confirming this is USA Today choosing two New Jersey restaurants on the water as finalists for the public to vote on in their USA Today’s 10BEST Waterfront Restaurants competition for 2026.

One is in Asbury Park, and the other is in the Sweetwater section of Mullica Township.

And the public has been voting on them! More on that in a moment.

Tim McLoone's Supper Club (Google Street View) Tim McLoone's Supper Club (Google Street View) loading...

In Asbury Park, McLoone’s Supper was recognized by USA Today as a popular place for weddings and live music. Tim McLoone's Supper Club “brings a touch of added elegance to the Jersey Shore. The boardwalk-side dining allows for guests to enjoy the fresh air as they feast, with available dishes spanning from birria pork tacos to falafel burgers to jerk swordfish.”

You’ll find them at 1200 Ocean Ave N in Asbury Park.

Sweetwater Marina & Riverdeck Sweetwater Marina & Riverdeck loading...

They described it as a quiet place with scenic views of the Mullica River, and “ a popular spot for marina-side cocktails, and beyond that, it also draws plenty of visitors for its live entertainment on the water.”

You’ll find them at 2780 7th Avenue in Sweetwater, NJ

Sweetwater Marina & Riverdeck Sweetwater Marina & Riverdeck loading...

The voting wrapped up Monday, April 13 at noon and now the winners will be announced Wednesday, April 23.

Good luck to two great Jersey gems!