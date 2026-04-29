NJ’s most futuristic sushi spot? All-you-can-eat conveyor concept expands
I didn’t think there was could be a way to make a sushi dining experience any more delightful than it already is, but to quote ‘Jurassic Park,’ “life found a way,” and that is with the revolving sushi bar concept.
In these futuristic restaurants, your food is delivered to you via conveyor belt, train, or robot.
Sushi delivered by robots, imagine that!
One chain of revolving sushi bars stands out above the rest by making it an all-you-can-eat experience.
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Shinjuku Station Revolving Sushi Bar
Named after a busy railway station in Tokyo, Japan, Shinjuku Station Revolving Sushi Bar offers classic sushi rolls, nigiri, specialty rolls, various appetizers, salads, ramen, and other entrees.
They also have a boba milk, tea lattes, flavored lemonades, and refresher teas on their drink menu.
Menu Items may vary per location.
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No wait. No limits. Just fresh sushi, fast
The chain made its first entrance into the Garden State in April, 2025, opening in Middlesex County at 4989 Stelton Rd in South Plainfield, NJ.
After the success of the restaurant, they have decided to open up four more Shinjuku Station Revolving Sushi Bars in New Jersey that are “coming soon,” according to their website.
The new locations will be at:
🍣 130 US-22 Springfield, NJ
🍣 The Promenade Shops at Clifton, 850 Route 3 Clifton, NJ
🍣 Montgomery Promenade in Montgomery Township, NJ
🍣 The Court at Deptford II, 1555 Almonesson Rd, Unit #3 Woodbury, NJ
If you want to check out the revolving sushi for yourself, Shinjuku Station in South Plainfield is open during the following hours:
Monday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.
Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:45 p.m.
Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 9:45 p.m.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 9:45 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.