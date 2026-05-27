You are wrong about British food— and this London meal proved it

It's time for Americans to stop saying the food in the U.K. isn't good.

Truthfully, it's healthier and in many cases better than what the big food companies are shoving into our supermarket aisles.

Yes, there are still way too many packaged goods made with inflammatory seed oils, but the eggs have a shelf life, meaning there is no reason to refrigerate.

Much of the meat you buy is sourced from local farms and local cows, and the flour isn't enriched or full of preservatives and other poisons.

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Why this Michelin Star restaurant in London stood out

We had a great experience this past trip getting to try a restaurant in Shoreditch where Jodi and Charlie the Butcher had the awesome opportunity to be among the first customers at the soft launch last summer.

The restaurant is called Legado, and Charlie's company supplies a lot of their meat selections.

Each course was thoughtful, delicious and presented almost as a piece of art.

There is a reason that after less than a year, Legado earned its first Michelin Star.

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The suckling pig dish was spectacular

We went with the suckling pig and mushroom rice with Iberico pork.

Wow! Spectacular.

It was a great trip, outside of the absurd flight delays, but that's another story. For now, enjoy the food pics and let me know if you need a recommendation if you're headed across the pond.

Here are 9 Farm-to-Table Restaurants to Check Out in the Garden State For those who like farm-fresh food and ingredients when they dine out, you’ll be happy to know that New Jersey has a vibrant farm-to-table dining scene with many restaurants committed to sourcing local and seasonal ingredients. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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