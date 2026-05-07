Modern American restaurant opening soon in Point Pleasant

Summer is so close we can practically taste it, which means New Jerseyans are making plans to head to the beach.

If one of your go-to shore towns is Point Pleasant Beach, there’s a new restaurant opening up that you might want to check out.

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Gourmand in Point Pleasant Beach

The modern American restaurant plans to approach dining with precision and creativity, reimagining classic dishes while also exploring new ideas.

According to their website

The experience is further elevated by handcrafted mocktails prepared table side from our signature mocktail cart, adding a personal and interactive element to each evening.

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What does ‘gourmand’ mean?

The name, Gourmand, is the French words for someone who appreciates exceptional food and drink, and that is exactly the kind of person they hope to serve.

Only a portion of the menu is available online, as of writing this, but some of what the restaurant will offer is wagyu lasagna, Korean BBQ fried oysters, salads, scallop & chorizo, various pasta dishes, Cuban pork chop, prime filet mignon, and a prime NY strip, to name a few.

Under the watch of Executive Chef, Imer Jose Garcia, the gourmet American dishes incorporate fresh, local ingredients.

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Gourmand will be at 641 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ.

The restaurant will be nestled inside the historic Gottlieb Building which has been around since 1906.

While an exact date has not been announced for its opening, their social media assures us that “the wait is almost over,” so start working up an appetite.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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