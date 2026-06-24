🍽️ Monmouth County has hundreds of restaurants, bars and diners competing for customers.

🍕 The county is home to more than 260 pizzerias and recently dubbed itself New Jersey's "Pizza Capital."

⭐ These 30 Monmouth County restaurants and diners attract more customers than most.

Where are the most popular places in Monmouth County?

The county has 643,000 residents, plus all the Shoobies and Bennies who come during the warmer months. They have to eat somewhere besides their kitchen islands and dining room tables.

The shore area has countless restaurants, bars, and diners. Monmouth County has more than 50 census-designated municipalities. Each one has dozens of eateries. According to some estimates, there are over 2,000 food and beverage establishments.

Take pizza, for instance. There are more than 260 pizzerias in Monmouth County, which declared itself the "Pizza Capital" of New Jersey just months ago. County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone said its pizza places were the best in New Jersey, stirring controversy.

ALSO SEE: Most popular restaurants in Metuchen ranked

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media

These Monmouth County restaurants keep customers coming back

So it may be impossible to say, with absolute certainty, where to get the best food in Monmouth County. However, food quality isn't the only thing that makes a place popular.

We know where people are going, thanks to location-tracking data that measures foot traffic. These 30 restaurants and diners in Monmouth County attract customers more than the rest, whether it's for their menus, atmospheres, or people.

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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