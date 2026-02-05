🍕 Without a vote, Monmouth County declares that it is the Pizza Capital of New Jersey.

🍕 National Pizza Day is Monday, Feb. 9

🍕 New Jersey 101.5 listeners have their own opinions on the best pizza

Is this how the New Jersey Civil War begins, over sauce and mozz?

In a move that's controversial no matter how you slice it, Monmounty County has declared itself the "Pizza Capital" of New Jersey. The proclamation comes just before National Pizza Day, which is Monday, Feb. 9.

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone lit the ovens of debate on Thursday during his annual State of the County speech.

“We are incredibly proud of our pizzerias and our small business community and we believe that our pizzerias are truly the best in New Jersey,” Arnone said.

In celebration, Monmouth County is offering each pizza restaurant a free social media video to promote its business. The business must join the Slice in Monmouth group and fill out a form here. There are more than 260 pizza restaurants listed on the website at the time of publishing.

So, does Monmouth County really deserve the title? Get ready for a takedown that's dripping with as much sarcasm as a Pizza Hut slice drips with oil.

Federici's Family Restaurant easily gives Monmouth County the crown, says New Jersey 101.5's Freehold correspondent, Kylie Moore. She's a New Jersey expert — just try not to think about how she dips her pizza in ranch dressing.

If you don't trust her, expert Dave Portnoy rated Federici's an 8.8 out of 10. That places it among the most elite pie shops in the United States.

Conte's Pizza in Princeton (that's Mercer County), however, got an 8.9 on the Portnoy scale. It's my lifetime personal favorite in the Garden State, and I'm not the only one at this radio station who thinks so. Just days ago, Kyle Clark declared that Conte's topped DeLorenzo's in Robbinsville (also Mercer County) for his favorite pizza.

And if that's not good enough for you, retired New Jersey 101.5 host Dennis Malloy made a pilgrimage to Conte's with rave reviews. Story continues below 👇

New Jersey 101.5 listeners have their own personal favorites. In no particular order, listeners vouched for these pizzerias as the best in New Jersey.

Pete and Elda’s — Neptune City (Monmouth County)

DeLorenzo's — Robbinsville (Mercer County)

Frank’s — Califon (Hunterdon County)

Saporito — Springfield (Union County)

Tacconelli’s — Haddonfield (Camden County)

Pete's Old Fashion Tomato Pies — Columbus (Burlington County)

Manco & Manco (South Jersey)

Vic’s Pizza — Bradley Beach (Monmouth County)

Maruca’s Tomato Pies — Seaside Heights (Ocean County)

If you have beef with my pizza takes, and hopefully not beef on your slice, feel free to flood my email: richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com.

