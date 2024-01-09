There are thousands of pizza shops in New Jersey.

Really, thousands? Yes, there are 2,668 at last count.

That's a lot of pizzerias for a small state. While many of them serve up pizza that would beat any pizza from almost any other state in the country, there are a few that stand out.

There are legendary places that have been around forever and sound familiar even to New Jersey people who have never been to them. Then, there are those hidden gems in small towns and nooks and crannies of Jersey that the locals can't get enough of.

We asked our listeners to put together a list of pizza joints that would be on a classic New Jersey pizza tour. Most of the nominees are in what people call "Central Jersey" and some are slightly outside but are worth the mention and a trip.

Whether we ever turn this into a New Jersey 101.5 station event remains to be seen, but we wanted to share it with you so you can design and customize your own according to where you live in New Jersey.

Dennis Malloy's NJ pizza tour Below are the pizzerias in New Jersey that our listeners said should be stops on a classic New Jersey pizza tour. Which ones are we missing? Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

