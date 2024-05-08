Keep the faith, fans: Bon Jovi spotted at Asbury Park boardwalk

“Greetings from Asbury Park!”

Oh wait, that’s the wrong Jersey rocker… how about this?

“Who Says You Can’t Go Home?”

Better.

Fifth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert Livestream For God's Love We Deliver Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/ loading...

Jon Bon Jovi, the “Legendary” Jersey-born musician was spotted down the shore Monday afternoon. He even stopped to take a photo with fans.

Apparently, he could “Never Say Goodbye” to the Jersey shore.

The little “Runaway” was on the boardwalk to shoot a new music video according to Kristin Marie, the woman who posted the photo in the Asbury Park Facebook group.

She also admits she and her friends “totally fangirled.” What Jersey girl wouldn’t?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

“It was amazing,” said Meryl, one of the women in the photo. “I’m still giddy.”

How funny that this should happen just about a week after The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen, was seen at the Silverball Pinball Museum in Asbury Park.

Silverball Retro Arcade Asbury via Facebook Silverball Retro Arcade Asbury via Facebook loading...

Perhaps the two will be seen together again at one of Jersey’s favorite ice cream spots - Jersey Freeze in Freehold.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

For anyone itching to know more about Jon Bon Jovi, a documentary about his rise to fame was released just last month called "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story."

It’s currently available to stream on Hulu.

Rock on and “Have a Nice Day!”

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

