New Jersey has one of the worst places for bed bug infestations

Did anyone else’s parents tuck them in as child by saying “Good night. Sleep tight. Don’t let the bed bugs bite” and did it leave you with a fear of bed bugs from that point on?

Just me? Oh cool.

Well residents of one New Jersey city may have to start getting used to saying it because they made a list of 2024’s worst cities for bed bug infestations.

In preparation for Bed Bug Awareness Week starting June 2 (better mark that in your calendar now), Pest Gnome ranked U.S. cities to determine which were the most burdened by the critters.

Bed Bug Summit Held Near Chicago Getty Images loading...

In order to come to their conclusion they compared the 500 biggest U.S. cities based on the following categories:

🔴 Infestation risk (Share of multi-unit residential buildings, number of used furniture stores, accommodations)

🔴 Pest control (number of exterminators per 10,000 homes, Google searches for bed bug related keywords)

🔴 Population density

Based on that methodology, Pest Gnome determined that Jersey City is the tenth worst city in the U.S. for bed bug infestations.

Welcome to Jersey City sign at the Holland Tunnel (Google Maps) Welcome to Jersey City sign at the Holland Tunnel (Google Maps) loading...

Of the 500 cities that were looked at in the study, Jersey City ranked 26th in "Infestation Risk," 46th in "Pest Control" and 3rd when it comes to "Population Density."

Hey at least we’re not number one, New York City got to take that crown in all three categories.

Bedbug Insecticide Risk ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

If you’re traveling soon be sure to keep an eye out for the pests catching a ride in your luggage to avoid further infestations:

⚫ Know how to identify baby bed bugs, eggs, and other stages of this pest’s life.

⚫ Take a close look at fur if you’re vacationing with a pet.

Another important thing to remember is that - despite their name - bed bugs aren’t just in mattresses, check your couch cushions, bathroom, and even behind loose wallpaper.

Definitely be cautious if you're going in or out of Jersey City!

Want to be even more grossed out by bugs? Check these out…

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.