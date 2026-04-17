🚔 Jersey City police interrupt violent robbery attempt near Summit Avenue, arresting five suspects including a juvenile

💼 Victim lured to meetup for designer goods sale, then assaulted in attempt to steal $3,000 worth of merchandise

⚖️ Mayor James Solomon praises officers’ quick action as suspects face serious charges including robbery, assault, and kidnapping

JERSEY CITY — Police officers are being commended by Jersey City Mayor James Solomon for their swift, proactive work after they interrupted a violent robbery in progress that led to the arrests of five people, including a juvenile.

Swift police response stops violent robbery in Jersey City

While patrolling a housing unit on Monday, April 13, some Jersey City police officers noticed a disturbance near Summit Avenue and immediately intervened.

An investigation determined the suspects arranged to meet the victim for a sale before assaulting him and attempting to steal $3,000 in designer merchandise.

Suspects accused of luring victim in planned robbery scheme

The victim suffered some abrasions and bruising, but refused any further medical treatment, authorities said.

The driver, Erik Lagunas, 18, of Paterson, was issued multiple summonses, including leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license. He was also arrested and charged with conspiracy, robbery, simple assault, assault by auto, possession of a weapon, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

The other four suspects, Carmelo Greene, 21, and Kelvin Pichardo, 27, both from Paterson, and Emil Nauffal Gutierrez, 21, and a 17-year-old, both from Clifton, were each charged with conspiracy, robbery, and simple assault.

Mayor praises proactive policing as investigation continues

“This is exactly the kind of proactive, on-the-ground policing that keeps Jersey City safe. Our officers stepped in at the right moment, prevented further violence, and ensured those responsible were held accountable,” said Mayor Solomon.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information related to this is asked to contact the Jersey City Police Department.

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