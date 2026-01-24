You ever feel like every other headline out of this Garden State starts with “NJ town bans…”? It’s like someone said, “Let’s outlaw things until we run out of things to outlaw.” At this point I’m waiting for the town that bans sunlight on Tuesdays.

Now, I don’t mind real rules — but listen: my parents worked in the plastics industry, so I’m a fan of all things plastic. I like plastic bags, plastic forks, the plastic utensils that never get used but are always good to have when you really need them. My extra napkins don’t wind up in some junk drawer — they wind up in my glove box, ready for life’s little disasters (trust me, it’s always good to have that go-to).

And don’t get me started about my gas-powered leaf blower — that machine makes me feel like the undisputed Lawn King. I roar across the lawn like I’m in one of those monster truck rallies. And now? Some towns are trying to tell me I can’t rev it? Please. That’s like telling me I can’t enjoy music louder than a library on Sunday. I’ve had cops stop by my house for loud music at least three times over the years, and yet here I am, still crankin’ it.

NJ plastic utensil bans: Hoboken and Cranford lead the way

In Hoboken, they passed the Skip the Stuff rule where restaurants won’t throw in plastic forks, spoons, napkins or straws unless you specifically ask for them. That went into effect incrementally over the past couple of years — and now it’s statewide, too: soon restaurants across New Jersey won’t be able to automatically give you plastic utensils unless you ask.

Nearby in Cranford, the township took it a step further with an ordinance (2025-16) that stops businesses from voluntarily offering single-use plastics like bags, containers and bottles — unless you request them.

Shore towns crack down on single-use plastics

Towns like Avalon, Belmar, Longport and Jersey City have banned single-use carry-out plastic bags and in many cases polystyrene, straws and Styrofoam containers — some of these have been on the books since 2018 and 2019.

Essex County bans gas leaf blowers: Maplewood, Montclair, and West Orange

Across Essex County and beyond, towns are cracking down on that sweet sound of freedom — the gas leaf blower. Places like Maplewood and Montclair have outright banned gas-powered leaf blowers. Maplewood’s ban went fully into effect in January 2023, and Montclair followed suit with its own permanent ban.

Even West Orange voted to phase out gas leaf blowers — right now they’re under seasonal restrictions, and a full ban is set for January 1, 2026. In Margate, residents even proposed banning backpack leaf blowers because of noise and air quality concerns.

E-bike and scooter bans hit Union County parks

In Union County, e-bikes and motorized scooters were banned on all county parks and county property in late 2025 in the name of public safety.

Look, yes, some (but not all named Karen) have had a hand in pushing these rules — clipboard in hand, giving speeches about the “good of the neighborhood.” But many of these decisions actually came from neighbors fed up with noise, litter, or other quality-of-life issues.

So yes, New Jersey will ban a thing… but not before we bend the ear off a council member at least three times. And me? I’ll be out in the driveway with my gas blower, asking for that plastic fork when lunchtime comes, extra napkins in the glove box, music cranked, feeling like the true Lawn King of the state.

