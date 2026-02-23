🚀U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, who grew up in New Jersey, says he’ll “seriously consider” a 2028 presidential run.

🚀 The former astronaut and Navy combat veteran touts rare credentials — engineering degree, 25 years of military service.

🚀 Kelly would join several Democrats and Republicans with NJ roots who have vied for a presidential nomination over the past 25 years.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat elected in Arizona after growing up in New Jersey, said he will “seriously consider” launching a presidential campaign for 2028.

Kelly, along with his twin brother and fellow astronaut Scott Kelly, just turned 62. The brothers grew up in West Orange, where their elementary school was renamed in their honor

BBC was the first to report the presidential campaign aspirations, as the Democrat said he doesn't think of himself as a politician.

"I'm the only person with a graduate degree in engineering in the United States Senate. I've got combat experience, that's kind of rare. I spent 25 years in the military," Kelly said in a sit-down interview on Feb. 16.

Clash with Pete Hegseth: Threats, rejected charges and First Amendment lawsuit

Kelly is among six democrats who have been threatened and retaliated against by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"It wasn't enough for Pete Hegseth to censure me and threaten to demote me, now it appears they tried to have me charged with a crime," Kelly said earlier this month, when federal prosecutors tried to pursue charges of “seditious conspiracy,” which were rejected by a grand jury.

Hegseth spent his own time in New Jersey graduating from Princeton University. He was narrowly confirmed as defense secretary in January 2025.

Kelly in turn, has sued the government for violation of his First Amendment rights.