👩‍⚖️ Four NJ women charged in disturbing child human trafficking case

👮 Teen runaway led police to accused trafficking operation in Essex County

⚖️ One defendant still at large, others face lengthy prison terms if convicted

NEWARK — Four young women in Essex County have been accused in the human trafficking of a 17-year-old female victim.

Police were contacted on Sept. 17 by the teen, who had been reported as a runaway.

Teen’s cry for help uncovers disturbing trafficking accusations

She asked for help and detectives launched a wide-scale investigation that involved the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Newark Police, the NJIT Department of Public Safety, Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Orange Township Police.

On Thursday, officers arrested Tajhane Thomas, 29, of Newark, Leslie Martinez, 34, of West Orange, Amayah Dent, 28, of Maplewood.

Charges have also been filed against Yaislene Arguedas, 29, of Paterson, who was not yet in police custody as of Tuesday.

NJ women accused of human trafficking of teen girl Tajhane Thomas of Newark faces human trafficking and other charges (Essex County Prosecutor's Office, Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

One accused trafficker also found with heroin near NJ school

Each of the defendants was charged with first-degree counts of conspiracy to commit human trafficking, promoting organized street crime, promoting prostitution of a child, conspiracy to promote prostitution of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Thomas was additionally charged with third-degree sexual assault, second-degree possession of a certain amount of heroin with intent to distribute, and third-degree possession of heroin within 1,000 feet of a school.

Amayah Dent (left) and Leslie Martinez (right) are charged with human trafficking Amayah Dent (left) and Leslie Martinez (right) are charged with human trafficking(Essex County Prosecutor's Office, Getty Stock/ThinkStock) loading...

“Human trafficking is a heinous crime that preys on the most vulnerable members of our society,” Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said in a written release.

“We will continue to aggressively pursue those who exploit others for profit and will hold them fully accountable under the law,” Stephens added.

If convicted of first-degree human trafficking, each defendant could face a potential sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

Anyone with potential information on the case was asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Alleged ringleaders in the prostitution ring Accused human trafficking ringleaders Vilma Deleon Bracamonte, (left) and Maria Soledad Xec Chan (NJ Office of the Attorney General) loading...

Different NJ female duo accused of human trafficking ring this year

Earlier this year, two different women were arrested and accused of leading a “highly organized human trafficking operation” throughout Trenton and Camden.

Accused ringleaders were 55-year-old Vilma "Janet" Deleon Bracamonte, of Hamilton, and 42-year-old Maria Soledad Xec Chan, 42, of Trenton.

The duo and six other people were charged with first-degree racketeering and human trafficking, state Attorney General Matt Platkin said.

In that operation, 15 female victims said they had been trapped and forced to work in brothels.

