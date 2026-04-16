🚨Notre Dame HS counselor charged with sexual encounter with student

🚨Prosecutors say suspect also sent suggestive texts to the teen

🚨Counselor no longer works for the school

A guidance counselor at Notre Dame High School is charged with having sexual contact with a student.

A 14-year-old girl told police that in April, Antoine A. Hart, 53, of the Lawrenceville section of Lawrence, took her to Mercer County Community College in West Windsor, where sexual activity occurred in a vehicle, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey. Hart also sent suggestive text messages to the student, officials said.

Hart's formal title was director of college placement, according to his LinkedIn page. He also worked as a college counselor for 11 years at The Lawrenceville School.

He was charged with second-degree child endangerment and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

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The exterior of Notre Dame High School in Lawrence (Mercer) Thurs., April 16, 2026 The exterior of Notre Dame High School in Lawrence (Mercer) Thursday, April 16, 2026 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

Investigation underway

Notre Dame says the school is cooperating with law enforcement.

"The Notre Dame employee has been relieved of their duties. We ask the members of our community to join us in praying for all those impacted by these troubling developments," school president Kenneth Jennings said.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know at the time of publication whether Hart had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Marbrey asked anyone with information to contact the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 609-989-6187.

Notre Dame is a part of the Diocese of Trenton with an enrollment of 850 students.

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