🚨 A Middlesex County man has been indicted after prosecutors say he struck and killed a pedestrian in Ocean County — then drove away.

🚚 Investigators say a white Ford box truck hit 68-year-old Domenico Russano while he walked near his Little Egg Harbor home.

💔 Russano’s obituary remembers the devoted husband, father and grandfather as a loyal friend who loved fishing, biking and family.

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A grand jury has indicted a Middlesex County man in the vehicular homicide death of a 68-year-old pedestrian in Ocean County last year.

Little Egg Harbor hit-and-run investigation leads to indictment

The man, Artice Norvell, 54, of Monroe Township, was indicted on charges of vehicular homicide and knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On November 5, 2025, officers from the Little Egg Harbor Police Department responded to the intersection of Center Street and Oak Lane for a report of an injured pedestrian.

They found resident Domenico Russano lying on the road with serious injuries. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, where he died.

The intersection of Center Street and Oak Lane in Little Egg Harbor where a box truck struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit and run in Nov. 2025 (LEHPD via Facebook/Google Street View) The intersection of Center Street and Oak Lane in Little Egg Harbor where a box truck struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit and run in Nov. 2025 (LEHPD via Facebook/Google Street View) loading...

Ocean County prosecutors say driver fled deadly crash scene

A joint investigation involving the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit revealed that a white Ford F-650 box truck struck Russano as he was walking on the sidewalk, then took off.

Continuing investigation led to the identification of Norvell as the box truck driver.

Four months later, on March 6, 2026, Norvell was charged. He turned himself in to police custody a few days later, was transported to the Ocean County Jail, and was released under the New Jersey Bail Reform.

Victim remembered as devoted husband, father and grandfather

In his obituary, Russano is described as a “devoted husband, father, and Pop Pop, a loyal son, brother, and true friend to many.”

He loved taking his bike for a hop, fishing at the local lake, or smoking cigars with the guys. But his greatest pride and joy were his children and grandchildren.

The former Newark native was married to his wife, Donna for 43 years.

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