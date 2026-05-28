🔴 A 15-year-old Brick Memorial student was killed riding his bike to school after a horrific hit-and-run crash on Lanes Mill Road.

🚔 Brick police are now flooding school zones with extra enforcement as parents demand safer roads, flashing signs and more crossing guards.

⚠️ Township leaders say changes are coming, but residents are being urged to pressure Ocean County officials for action on the dangerous roadway.

BRICK — In response to the tragedy that claimed the life of a 15-year-old who boy who was struck and killed while riding his bicycle to school, the township police will be out in force to keep roads near school zones safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

On Tuesday, May 19, just before 7 a.m., Brick Memorial High School freshman Jackson Mueller was riding his bicycle to school when he was struck and killed by a speeding BMW at the intersection of Lanes Mill Road and Rhode Island Avenue, officials said.

Ocean County authorities have arrested the juvenile driver in connection with the deadly hit-and-run.

A roadside memorial for 15 year old Jackson Mueller on Lanes Mill Road in Brick, continues to grow (Jen Ursillo) A roadside memorial for 15 year old Jackson Mueller on Lanes Mill Road in Brick, continues to grow (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Brick police increase school zone enforcement after fatal bicycle crash

Brick police are reminding drivers to slow down and stay alert when traveling through school zones in the township.

“School zones are active, high-risk areas where children, parents, and crossing guards are present, often during busy morning arrival and afternoon dismissal times. Even a moment of distraction or driving above the posted speed limit can have devastating consequences,” the police department said.

So, over the coming days and weeks, officers will be actively present around school zones throughout the township, paying strict attention to speed violations, distracted driving and any behavior that puts pedestrians and bicyclists at risk.

They warn that tickets will be issued to drivers who fail to obey the posted school zone regulations.

“We ask all motorists to slow down and obey posted school zone speed limits, eliminate distractions while driving, be prepared to stop for crossing guards and pedestrians, and allow extra travel time during school hours,” Brick police said.

A roadside memorial for 15 year old Jackson Mueller on Lanes Mill Road in Brick, continues to grow (Jen Ursillo) A roadside memorial for 15 year old Jackson Mueller on Lanes Mill Road in Brick, continues to grow (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Parents demand safety changes on dangerous Lanes Mill Road

Parents asked the Township Council to make changes to Lanes Mill Road in light of Mueller’s death, including more flashing lights for pedestrian crossings and more crossing guards during school hours.

Mayor Lisa Crate addressed parents’ concerns and explained what she plans to do in her Mayor's Minutes, which can be found on Facebook.

She said while the township has control over Lanes Mill Road when it comes to safety, it is still a county road, and only the county has jurisdiction over the speed limit and any changes made to the roadway.

However, she is still working to make things safer. Crate said the Traffic Safety Division is in contact with the county, working to create a plan and collect data to find a way to make Lanes Mill Road safer.

Brick police step up safety enforcement in light of teen's tragic death (Jen Ursillo/Brick PD via Facebook) Brick police step up safety enforcement in light of teen's tragic death (Jen Ursillo/Brick PD via Facebook) loading...

Brick mayor promises flashing school zone signs, more police patrols

She also reassured parents who are concerned about the 25 mph school zone signs not lighting up, that they will be replaced.

Additional officers will also be assigned to the area, as well as near Brick Township High School on the other side of town for the remainder of the school year. That means more cops will be on hand during drop-off and dismissal to keep school zones safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

As far as sidewalks, Crate said she is looking into the possibility of getting sidewalks on both sides of Lanes Mill Road so kids can walk the entire length of the road and don’t have to cross.

Ocean County residents urged to speak out at public meetings

Lastly, Crate implored residents to attend the County Commissioners Pre-Board Meeting on June 10 at 4 pm at 101 Hooper Avenue to discuss their concerns. While it’s a pre-board meeting, public comments are welcome. The board meeting is scheduled for June 17, where residents can also voice their concerns.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom