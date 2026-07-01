🚔 A Camden County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison

💔 A New Jersey social worker and mother died at the scene

⚖️ Prosecutors said the driver was under the influence of multiple drugs

VOORHEES — It’s 15 years in prison for a Camden County man after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree aggravated manslaughter following a crash that killed a young South Jersey mother, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Driver was traveling 100 mph before deadly Hamilton Township crash

On April 3, 2024, just after 2 p.m., Stephen Sirch, 32, of Voorhees Township, was involved in a motor vehicle crash on the Black Horse Pike in Atlantic County's Hamilton Township.

Sirch’s vehicle struck a car, which then struck another. The driver of the first vehicle, 29-year-old Karina E. Castillo, of Clementon, died at the scene. Three people in the other car sustained injuries.

The investigation revealed that Sirch was traveling 100 mph at the time of the crash, and was under the influence of multiple drugs, including fentanyl, according to Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy and Executive Assistant Prosecutor Rick McKelvey.

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Karina Castillo Karina Castillo

Young South Jersey mother remembered for her public service

According to her obituary, Castillo was a social worker within the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, the Division of Protection and Permanency.

Her fiancé and her baby daughter survive her.

Camden County man sentenced under New Jersey's No Early Release Act

Sirch was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and three counts of third-degree assault by auto. He pleaded guilty in February, and will serve 15 years in New Jersey State Prison under the No Early Release Act.

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