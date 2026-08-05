🔴 Three out-of-state suspects were arrested after Paramus police say they targeted multiple stores inside Westfield Garden State Plaza with fraudulent merchandise returns.

🔴Officers recovered more than $3,300 in allegedly stolen merchandise, along with stolen IDs, a passport, oxycodone pills and a pellet gun, police said.

🔴 Police believe the trio was part of an organized retail theft crew.

PARAMUS — Three out-of-state residents have been arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from several stores at a popular New Jersey mall last month.

On July 31, at approximately 8 p.m., Paramus police were called to Westfield Garden State Plaza on reports of two men and one woman entering multiple stores inside the mall and attempting to return or exchange merchandise for gift cards.

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Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus (Google Maps) Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus

Police say organized retail theft crew targeted Garden State Plaza

Paramus Police Crime Suppression Unit Sgt. Keith Bland believes the trio was part of a suspected organized retail theft crew, using stolen merchandise to obtain gift cards or cash back through fraudulent returns, Chief of Police Robert M. Guidetti said.

The suspects, identified as Johnny W. Ewell, 44, of Philadelphia, Sylvette Sharon Wynn, 39, of Wilmington, Delaware, and Deshun G. Singleton, 24, of Media, Pennsylvania, were seen attempting transactions involving clothing identified as stolen from Nordstrom and Lululemon, Guidetti said.

They were arrested as they went to their car in the mall parking lot, Guidetti said.

Nordstrom at Westfield Garden State Plaza (Google Maps) Nordstrom at Westfield Garden State Plaza (Google Maps)

Police said they recovered more than $3,000 in stolen merchandise

During the investigation, police said they recovered stolen merchandise totaling $3,376.30, including:

⚫ 30 articles of clothing from Lululemon valued at $2,522

⚫ 2 articles of clothing from Alo valued at $122

⚫ 1 pair of sneakers from Nordstrom valued at $299

⚫ 1 article of clothing from Nordstrom valued at $265

⚫ 4 articles of clothing from Walmart valued at $98.50

⚫ 4 articles of clothing from Uniqlo valued at $69.80

Police also seized stolen IDs, passport, pellet gun and oxycodone

Officers said they also recovered a black Glock 42 pellet gun during a search of the vehicle and the suspects, along with driver's licenses, a passport, and a pill bottle containing 14 oxycodone pills.

Wynn was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of stolen property, identity theft, theft by deception, possession of stolen government identification and passport.

Ewell was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of stolen government identification, theft by deception and possession of a weapon.

Singleton was charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a weapon.

Wynn and Singleton were released on summonses pending future court dates. Ewell is in the Bergen County Jail, where he will remain pending court proceedings.

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