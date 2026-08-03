⚠️ An Atlantic County man was sentenced after admitting to strangling two different domestic violence victims.

➡️ Prosecutors said the two assaults happened nearly two years apart in separate police jurisdictions.

🔴 He must serve just over four years before becoming eligible for parole.

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A repeat domestic violence offender who strangled two different female victims gets a short stint in prison.

Jerry Vargas-Perez, from Mays Landing, was sentenced on Friday by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Joseph Levin to five years in state prison.

Back in late February, the 27-year-old Vargas-Perez pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim for two separate incidents.

Read More: NJ courts kept letting him go until mom of 4 was killed

Marina Nezhinkay Marina Nezhinkay

First domestic violence strangulation happened in Atlantic City

On Nov. 26, 2022, Atlantic City Police responded to a domestic violence call from a residence in the area of Winchester and North Providence Avenues.

The victim told officers that her boyfriend, Vargas-Perez, had started an argument that became physical.

Vargas-Perez then pushed her onto a bed, grabbed her by the neck and strangled the woman until she nearly lost consciousness.

Vargas-Perez was arrested on scene, but was released pending court proceedings as that case progressed.

Atlantic County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Atlantic Couny conviction

Second victim was attacked nearly two years later

Nearly two years later in an unrelated incident, on July 6, 2024, Hamilton Township Police responded to a domestic violence call from the Kenwood Court area involving a different victim, but the same offender.

That victim told police that Vargas-Perez started an argument that became physical.

Vargas-Perez placed his hands around the victim’s neck and strangled her until she could not breathe. Vargas-Perez was again arrested on scene.



Read More: Understanding domestic violence support resources in New Jersey

Advocates against domestic violence stress that victims who have been previously strangled by an intimate partner face a 750% greater likelihood of being killed by their abuser.

Court records show additional domestic violence-related cases

As part of a plea deal, a separate charge of aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim was dismissed, stemming from an incident reported on Valentine’s Day 2024, according to court records.

Vargas-Perez was previously arrested in December 2022 for violating a domestic violence restraining order, which was downgraded.

Separately, a charge of making terroristic threats from a September 2022 incident was also downgraded to harassment.

Of his five year prison term, Vargas-Perez must serve just over four years before being eligible for parole.

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