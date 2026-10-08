Dog dies after being left inside hot car in Ocean County, police say

Dog dies after being left inside hot car in Ocean County, police say

Manchester police charged a Whiting man with animal cruelty after a dog was left in a hot car alone and died (Manchester PD/Google Street View)

🐶 An Ocean County dog was found dead in a Manchester Township driveway on Sept. 3, prompting an animal cruelty investigation.
🚗 Investigators determined the dog had been left alone inside a car for an extended period while it was hot outside.
⚖️ William Bevan Jr., 67, of Whiting was charged with third-degree animal cruelty and is due in court.

MANCHESTER — An Ocean County man has been charged with animal cruelty following an investigation into the death of a dog last month.

Dog found dead in Manchester driveway

On September 3, at approximately 9 p.m., officers from the Manchester Township Police Department went to a house on Norwalk Avenue for a report of a dead dog in the driveway. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the dog’s death began.

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The investigation was then turned over to Det. Guker who also serves as a humane law enforcement officer, a specially trained officer responsible for investigating allegations of animal cruelty, neglect, and abuse.

Necropsy conducted during animal cruelty investigation

Multiple interviews were conducted and a necropsy was performed.

The investigation determined that the dog had been left alone inside a hot car for an extended period of time.

Whiting man charged with animal cruelty

Detectives charged William Bevan Jr., 67, of Whiting with third-degree animal cruelty. He was also issued a complaint summons and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

“The Manchester Township Police Department takes all reports of animal cruelty, neglect and abuse seriously,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. Each allegation is being thoroughly investigated based upon the facts and evidence available, with appropriate enforcement action taken when supported by the facts, evidence, and applicable law.

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Filed Under: Crime, Manchester, Whiting
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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