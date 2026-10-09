🚨 Gloucester Township police released video showing five suspects breaking into three unlocked cars in the middle of the night.

🚙 One vehicle was stolen in just 2 minutes and 30 seconds after thieves found a key fob inside.

🔑 Police are urging residents to lock their cars, remove valuables and never leave key fobs inside.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Lock your car!

That’s the direct message from Gloucester Township Police to residents, after posting a video on its social media pages showing three unlocked cars being broken into, with one of them stolen in under three minutes.

“The video wasn’t created to embarrass the victims of this crime, it was created to bring education, public awareness, and to show the best example of how quickly these young criminals are committing these crimes,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Gloucester Township car theft caught on video

These criminals almost always arrive in Gloucester Township and surrounding neighborhoods in a stolen vehicle, several suspects bail out and begin checking door handles on vehicles parked in neighborhoods, steal valuables, and attempt to steal the vehicle by pressing the brake pedal and start button in the event the key fob was left inside.

“If they’re successful, they’ll use that stolen vehicle to commit more crimes, then dump it somewhere when they’re done,” Gloucester Township police wrote.

In this video on September 28, at approximately 12:10 a.m., five suspects arrive in a neighborhood, and find three cars in one driveway, all of them with the doors unlocked. They steal a credit card from one vehicle, which they later attempted to use in Sicklerville and Glassboro, police wrote.

Gloucester Township police said three unlocked cars were broken into, one stolen in under three minutes (Screenshot taken from video via YouTube) Gloucester Township police said three unlocked cars were broken into, one stolen in under three minutes (Screenshot taken from video via YouTube)

Thieves steal SUV using key fob left inside

The video shows the thieves attempting to start the white vehicle on the right, but the key fob was not in it. The black SUV on the left, however, did have the key fob, so they were able to start and steal that vehicle by driving it across the lawn.

The victim’s OnStar tracked that SUV in Gloucester County, Camden County, Camden City, then in Philadelphia, where it was later located by police.

The entire incident took only two minutes and thirty seconds (this Crime Stoppers video was edited down for time), police said.

Police develop suspects in Gloucester Township thefts

The good news is that detectives have developed suspects in this crime, but it’s an active investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

Police said they hope this video serves as a reminder to all residents to remove their valuables from their cars, remove key fobs, and lock their vehicles.

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