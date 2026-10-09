🐻 NJ bear reports have increased 22.4% this year, with sightings climbing nearly 36%.

📍 Sussex still leads in total reports, but Morris and Somerset counties are experiencing sharp increases.

🚨 The most serious bear incidents are up just 3.8%, even as overall complaints surge.

New Jersey's black bear hunt begins Monday, and new numbers reveal a significant increase in bear encounters across the Garden State.

But where residents are seeing the most trouble may surprise you.

According to the latest Department of Environmental Protection data, reported bear activity increased 22.4% through September 21, compared with the same period last year.

That's 1,196 reported incidents, up from 977.

However, not every encounter is dangerous.

And the distinction between seeing a bear, dealing with a nuisance bear and facing a potentially dangerous animal is important when understanding the latest data from the DEP..

Where are the most black bear encounters in NJ?

Sussex County remains New Jersey's bear capital, with 349 incidents reported through September 21.

Source: NJ DEP Source: NJ DEP

That's virtually unchanged from last year's 350.

But other counties are seeing substantial increases.

Morris County jumped from 174 reports to 283, a nearly 63% increase.

Warren County recorded 183 incidents, up from 162.

Hunterdon increased from 57 to 92.

And Somerset County saw one of the biggest percentage increases, jumping from just 26 incidents to 67.

Mercer County also experienced a significant increase, from 26 to 45.

Meanwhile, Bergen County actually recorded fewer incidents, dropping from 71 to 55.

Bear sightings are rising faster than dangerous encounters

DEP divides bear activity into three categories.

Category III includes sightings and other reports that don't necessarily involve threatening behavior.

Source: NJ DEP Source: NJ DEP

Those incidents increased 30.3%, from 542 to 706.

Reported sightings alone jumped nearly 36%, from 287 to 390.

Category II covers nuisance behavior, including bears getting into garbage and causing certain types of property damage.

Those incidents increased 16.7%, from 348 to 406.

Garbage complaints remain a major issue, increasing from 150 to 205.

How many dangerous bear encounters have occurred?

Category I includes the most serious incidents, such as aggressive behavior, home entries and attacks.

Source: NJ DEP Source: NJ DEP

Those reports increased only slightly, from 80 last year to 83 this year.

There have been 15 reports of aggressive behavior, down from 21.

Home entries declined from 15 to 14, although attempted home entries increased from six to 10.

DEP recorded no human attacks or unprovoked dog attacks through September 21 this year.

During the same period in 2025, one human attack was reported.

That incident involved a 90-year-old woman bitten by a bear at a Dollar General in Vernon Township.

NJ bear hunt begins October 12

New Jersey's black bear hunt runs October 12 through October 17 in designated bear-management zones.

The latest DEP report also reveals an interesting short-term trend.

Between August 20 and September 21, overall bear reports actually declined slightly compared with the same period last year.

But Category I incidents increased from 11 to 14.

The bottom line?

New Jersey residents are reporting more bear activity overall, but the increase in potentially dangerous encounters has been far smaller.

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