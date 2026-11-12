This is one store I've been excited to see open, especially because the Cherry Hill Mall is my go-to mall. I've visited Dick's House of Sport at Freehold Raceway Mall, so when I heard that it was coming to Cherry Hill, I was very excited.

And now that it’s officially open, I couldn't wait to stop by the other night and check it out for myself.

Dick's House of Sports at Cherry Hill mall (Michele Pilenza, Townsquare Media) Dick's House of Sports at Cherry Hill mall (Michele Pilenza, Townsquare Media)

It's basically the regular store taken to a whole new level, with more of an interactive experience where you can actually try out some of the things you're shopping for.

It’s right near JCPenney, and is two floors, with everything you need from apparel, equipment, sneakers, so much more.

If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids this holiday season, put Adventure Aquarium on your list of places to visit.

Dick's House of Sports at Cherry Hill mall (Michele Pilenza, Townsquare Media) Dick's House of Sports at Cherry Hill mall (Michele Pilenza, Townsquare Media)

And what’s really cool is there's a huge rock wall, golf simulators, and outdoor track and field area.

I usually go to the Dick’s Sporting Goods near the Moorestown Mall, which is still open, but will make the trip to the Cherry Hill Mall the next time I need to pick something up.

Dick's House of Sports at Cherry Hill mall (Michele Pilenza, Townsquare Media) Dick's House of Sports at Cherry Hill mall (Michele Pilenza, Townsquare Media)

You can enter the store from the parking lot, and it leads into the mall right near the food court. So, you can head there for a quick bite to eat or drink after doing a little shopping to recharge.

And with the holidays right around the corner, it was perfect timing for the big grand opening!

Dick's House of Sports at Cherry Hill mall (Michele Pilenza, Townsquare Media) Dick's House of Sports at Cherry Hill mall (Michele Pilenza, Townsquare Media)

Cherry Hill Mall still drawing shoppers

After checking out Dick's House of Sport, I spent the evening at the Cherry Hill Mall, walked around, and was excited to see just how busy it was (even on a weekday) and happy to see all the stores packed with people shopping.

There are so many great stores and restaurants, it’s nice to see this New Jersey mall is still booming.

A Longwood Christmas 2025: A first look "A Longwood Christmas 2025" debuted on November 21, 2025. EJ took the trip out to Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, to snap a few photos! Gallery Credit: Eric Johnson