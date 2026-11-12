Remember when we used to go to malls and downtown stores to get our Christmas shopping done? Then came cybershopping. And a sea change came along with Amazon.

A whopping 67% of Americans buy at least half of their holiday gifts online and 39% say they shop online for most or all.

Of course, then you’re missing out on that mall Santa experience and the cozy smell of the Cinnabon shop.

But you’re also missing out on the parking space fights, the idiots bringing their dogs inside, and the interminable lines.

Hmm, maybe America has the right idea then.

So once we order online, how much nail biting do you do over wondering and worrying about where your packages are?

SleekFlow did a study of which states are most obsessive in tracking packages versus the ones that are the most chill.

They examined how closely online shoppers keep an eye on their deliveries, measured through delivery-related Google search interest relative to population.

"These findings suggest that shoppers aren't just concerned about how quickly packages arrive,” says Henson Tsai, CEO of SeekFlow. “Knowing where an order is and whether it's on schedule may matter just as much as delivery speed.”

Photo by Anirudh on Unsplash Two cardboard shipping boxes with branded tape on a dark blue surface

New Jersey shoppers are surprisingly relaxed

Now you might think with how stressed out we are in New Jersey we’d be stressed out about packages too and would track constantly. Turns out we don’t.

The study shows we’re among the most patient and chill, landing at 42 on the list of states panicking about such things.

Just as surprising is the state that worries and tracks the most. The number one state tracking packages is Wyoming.

Wyoming? Don’t you have buffalo to get out of your yard?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff’s own.

10 things we do in Jersey that other states just won't understand Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark