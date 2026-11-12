Bruce Springsteen makes heartfelt gift to NJ hospital where he was born

🎸 Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa donated an inspirational wellness wall to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch.

❤️ The Boss attended the unveiling at the hospital where he was born, bringing a message of hope and healing.

🏥 The installation supports the hospital's behavioral health mission as it expands mental health services for young adults.

LONG BRANCH — Bruce Springsteen is giving back to the New Jersey hospital where he was born.

On Oct. 27, Monmouth Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility in Long Branch unveiled the Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa Path to Wellness Wall at the hospital’s Center for Behavioral Wellness.

Bruce Springsteen gives back to his New Jersey birthplace

Springsteen attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the installation, made possible through his and Scialfa’s generosity.

“We hope this installation is the first thing everyone sees when they walk through these doors and that they don’t feel alone, isolated, or abandoned,” Springsteen said.

“Patients, families, and visitors will all be greeted with messages of community, hope, and encouragement as they embark on their journey to healing, and we are honored to have made this happen,” The Boss continued.

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The piece is part of the Center’s welcoming environment, designed to help create a sense of comfort, connection, and optimism, the health facility said in a released statement.

Its messages will remind people that wellness is a journey, and no one navigates it alone. It will be filled with inspirational words and quotes about healing and positivity,” the hospital added.

“Thank you to Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa for bringing us this incredible wall in this space that emphasizes strength, courage, and kindness, which is our mutual vision for the path of wellness,” said RWJBarnabas Health Board Chair Susan Reinhard.

The wall is meant to send a clear message to outpatients, reminding them that even when they leave this building, they have a whole community behind them, she said.

Springsteen and Scialfa's gift promotes mental health and healing

The accolades for Springsteen and Scialfa were aplenty, and the singer's own experience with mental health challenges was addressed and appreciated.

“Bruce, you have touched countless lives through your music and raised awareness about mental health issues with your film. Thank you for helping us reinforce that no one should face these challenges alone and that seeking care is a sign of strength,” said John Doll, RWJBarnabas Health Chief Operating Officer.

The Center for Behavioral Wellness provides comprehensive outpatient mental health services for adults, adolescents, and children.

“For these patients, this wall represents hope, healing, and continued support as they navigate the path of healing and recovery,” said Eric Carney, Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus President and CEO.

Long Branch hospital expands mental health services

The facility recently launched its Young Adult Intensive Outpatient Program, offering personalized treatment for anxiety, depression, trauma, and co-occurring mental health and substance use concerns.

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